The tragic tale of Claire Bridger: A school nurse's violent reaction to her husband's dog euthanasia

The story of Claire Bridger, a 64-year-old school nurse and mother of two, who reacted violently after learning her estranged husband had euthanized their dachshunds. She stabbed him twice in the chest and abdomen, causing life-threatening injuries. The case sparked controversy and sympathy worldwide, highlighting the emotional impact of animal euthanasia on human relationships.

The story of Claire Bridger , a 64-year-old school nurse and mother of two, who reacted violently after learning her estranged husband had euthanized their dachshunds.

She stabbed him twice in the chest and abdomen, causing life-threatening injuries. After a week-long trial, she was acquitted of attempted murder but sentenced to three years in prison for wounding with intent. The case sparked controversy and sympathy worldwide, highlighting the emotional impact of animal euthanasia on human relationships





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Claire Bridger Dog Euthanasia Attempted Murder Wounding With Intent Prison Sentence Financial Pressures Emotional Impact Online Backlash Sympathy Controversy

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