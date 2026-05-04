The Traitors' Charlotte Chilton Reveals New Boyfriend Amid Paternity Dispute

Charlotte Chilton, star of The Traitors, has introduced her new boyfriend on Instagram, sharing heartwarming photos and expressing her happiness. This comes after a prolonged and public dispute over the paternity of her daughter, where she initially claimed singer Conor Maynard was the father, a claim disproven by two paternity tests.

Charlotte Chilton , known for her appearance on the reality show The Traitors , has publicly introduced her new boyfriend through a series of affectionate Instagram posts, expressing her profound happiness.

The 35-year-old reality star has been the subject of considerable media attention over the past two years, primarily due to a complex and highly publicized dispute regarding the paternity of her daughter, Penelope. Chilton consistently maintained that singer Conor Maynard was the father, despite two paternity tests definitively proving otherwise. The situation has been fraught with allegations and counter-allegations, including claims of altered testing procedures and the presence of an unidentified male during sample collection.

Chilton's recent Instagram update marks a significant shift in focus, showcasing intimate selfies with her unnamed partner and heartwarming images of him interacting with her 19-month-old daughter. Her accompanying caption overflows with emotion, describing a love that has rekindled a youthful sense of joy and excitement. She speaks of finding someone who can share her energy, make her laugh, and offer thoughtful gestures, expressing gratitude for this newfound connection.

This revelation follows a previous marriage to Laura Chilton, a seven-year relationship that ended amidst the unfolding paternity drama. Laura broke her silence after Charlotte announced her pregnancy, and later alleged that Charlotte was still in a relationship with her when she became involved with Conor Maynard. The controversy surrounding Penelope's paternity began after Chilton claimed Maynard fathered her 'miracle' baby following seven miscarriages, alleging they met at a wrap party for The Traitors.

Maynard consistently denied paternity, and the subsequent legal battles and public statements have been extensive. Chilton's representatives previously stated she would share her full story when ready, following a period of healing and reflection.

Meanwhile, Conor Maynard has recently married Kitty Bertrand, seemingly moving forward from the protracted dispute. The situation remains a complex web of personal relationships, public accusations, and legal proceedings, with Charlotte Chilton now seemingly embracing a new chapter in her life with her new partner, while still navigating the aftermath of the paternity controversy





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