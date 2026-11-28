Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors returns to the Scottish Highlands in January 2027, offering players a chance to win up to £120,000 through psychological elimination games.

Claudia Winkleman will return to host a new season of The Traitors, transporting contestants to the Scottish Highlands for an evening of deception and psychological warfare. The game show invites participants to battle lies and betrayal while competing for a top prize of £120,000. This high-stakes social experiment pits honest players, known as the Faithful, against secret saboteurs called the Traitors. The group must work together to survive until only a few remain, all while trying to identify the hidden traitors among them.

The Traitors Gameplay and Host Announced

Claudia Winkleman serves as the charismatic guide for this season, welcoming a fresh cohort of players to the rugged Scottish landscape. The core mechanic relies on the Faithful players voting to banish suspected Traitors at nightly roundtables. However, the Traitors secretly meet in a separate location to eliminate Faithful players without detection. Success for the Faithful requires identifying and removing all Traitors before they can reduce the group too severely. The Traitors win if they successfully reduce the Faithful to two or fewer players by the end of the game.

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Companion Podcast and Exclusive Content

Fans seeking deeper analysis can tune into The Traitors: Uncloaked, a companion video podcast hosted by Ed Gamble. This show features current and former players alongside celebrity super fans discussing the latest twists, mind games, and manipulations. The podcast offers exclusive interviews with players who have been banished or murdered during the main series. It also reveals unseen footage filmed in Scotland, showing the moment the Faithful finally learn the true identities of the Traitors for the first time.

BBC Sounds Bonus Episodes and Release Dates

BBC Sounds will release exclusive bonus episodes immediately following the broadcast of the main show. These extended segments provide in-depth gameplay analysis and longer interviews that do not fit within the standard television runtime. The main series premieres on Friday 1 January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The companion show follows directly after the main episode on BBC One, with all content available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer for on-demand viewing.

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Production Teams and Format Origins

Studio Lambert Scotland produces the main series for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The executive producers overseeing the project are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay, Lewis Thurlow, and Darrell Olsen. Production executives Gemma Scholes, Lynette Woods-Reynolds, and Faye Donaldson manage the day-to-day operations. The commissioning editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Michael Jochnowitz. The underlying format, known as De Verraders in Dutch, was created by IDTV in cooperation with the RTL Creative Unit.

Platform Media and Commissioning Details

Platform Media produces The Traitors: Uncloaked for BBC Sounds, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer. Suzy Grant, Jonathan Pascoe, and Darby Dorras serve as the executive producers for the companion series. Series producer Aidan Seymour-Judd coordinates the production logistics. The producer team includes Georgia Arundell, David Manero, James Payne, Rhian Hughes, and Sam Martin. Louise Kattenhorn is the commissioning executive for BBC Sounds, while Neil McCallum and Michael Jochnowitz handle commissioning for BBC One and iPlayer. Banijay Entertainment holds the rights to the format, ensuring global consistency in the show's structure and presentation.