The Traitors Star Charlotte Berman Welcomes Baby Girl

Charlotte Berman, star of the hit BBC show The Traitors, has announced the birth of her daughter, Zoe. Fans and fellow cast members have shared their congratulations with the new parents.

Charlotte Berman , known for her strategic gameplay on the BBC One show The Traitors , has welcomed a baby girl into the world. The 33-year-old reality television personality shared the joyous news with her followers on Friday, posting a heartwarming picture of herself cradling her newborn daughter, Zoe.

Her partner, Alexander Helby, stood proudly beside her in the photograph. The announcement was accompanied by a simple yet poignant message: 'She's here, our little Zoe.

' The couple also shared a clipping from their local newspaper, formally announcing Zoe Clara Florrie’s arrival on April 21st, 2026, expressing the depth of their love and anticipation for their daughter. The announcement quickly garnered a wave of congratulatory messages, including a heartfelt response from The Traitors host, Claudia Winkleman, who sent a series of love heart emojis. Fans echoed the sentiment, flooding the post with well wishes and expressions of happiness for the new parents.

Charlotte had initially revealed her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, reflecting on a remarkable year that included her memorable appearance on The Traitors. She described the upcoming parenthood as 'the biggest adventure on the horizon,' expressing a quiet excitement for the arrival of their child in the spring. Prior to the show's finale, Charlotte had candidly discussed her struggles with fertility, hinting at her desire to use potential prize money towards starting a family.

She playfully suggested a safari holiday might even render the need for fertility treatments unnecessary. During her time on The Traitors, Charlotte captivated audiences with her cunning and deceptive tactics, earning her the reputation of an 'evil genius.

' Initially presenting herself as a trustworthy and friendly character from Wales, she skillfully built alliances and gained the confidence of her fellow contestants. However, she later revealed her true allegiance as a Traitor, orchestrating a complex web of lies and betrayals. Despite her impressive gameplay, she was ultimately voted out in the final round. Beyond her television persona, Charlotte leads a fulfilling life with Alexander and their four-year-old black Labrador, Bobbie.

The couple recently relocated from London to Hampshire, where they enjoy cooking, countryside walks, and exploring the outdoors. A childhood friend, Eleanor Steafel, provided insight into Charlotte’s true character in an article for The Telegraph, emphasizing her unwavering loyalty, infectious laughter, and genuine warmth. Eleanor highlighted that the Charlotte viewers saw on The Traitors, while strategically deceptive within the game, remained fundamentally the same person she has known for nearly three decades.

She described Charlotte as fiercely loyal, quick to laugh and cry, and possessing a remarkable memory. Eleanor also noted Charlotte’s fondness for dogs, 80s jumpers, Battenberg Cake, and the musical Mamma Mia, playfully adding that the Welsh accent was simply a masterful performance. The arrival of baby Zoe marks a new and exciting chapter in Charlotte and Alexander’s lives, filled with love, joy, and the promise of a bright future





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