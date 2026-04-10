The Traitors' Star on Date Night as Conor Maynard Marries: Paternity Dispute Lingers

Charlotte Chilton from The Traitors steps out on a date night, coinciding with Conor Maynard's wedding to Kitty Bertrand, amidst an ongoing paternity dispute. Details of the wedding and the backdrop of the controversy are discussed, including statements from Chilton's former wife and the impact of the paternity tests.

The world of reality television and pop music continues to intertwine, as The Traitors ' Charlotte Chilton steps out for a date night while her former flame, Conor Maynard , celebrates his wedding. Chilton, 34, was seen looking stylish in a red-and-white gingham dress, preparing for a salsa dancing date with a new mystery partner. This outing comes amidst a complex situation involving Maynard, 33, and a long-standing paternity dispute regarding Chilton's daughter Penelope.

Two paternity tests have yielded results that Maynard is not the father, however Chilton has continually insisted he is. In the meantime, Maynard has officially married Kitty Bertrand, with a wedding ceremony captured in photographs shared across social media. The singer's wedding, which took place recently, saw a mustard yellow double-breasted suit worn by the groom, paired with an open-collared white shirt, while the bride looked stunning in a strapless white gown with intricate embroidery and a flowing tulle skirt. The wedding was attended by family and friends, including Maynard's brother Jack, sister Anna, and her boyfriend Harry Clark. Guests also included Jon James Ewart, and songwriter Brendan Buckley, who has penned a number of Maynard's tracks. The newlyweds, after exchanging vows, embarked on a honeymoon in Reykjavik, Iceland, further emphasizing the shift in Maynard's life as he begins a new chapter. \The context surrounding Chilton and Maynard's intertwined lives is multi-layered and includes a previous marriage for Chilton, to Laura Chilton. The pair were together for seven years. Laura has since spoken out to clarify the timeline of her relationship with Chilton. She has stated that they were still in a relationship when Chilton was filming *The Traitors* and when she met Maynard at a wrap party. Laura shared that she wanted to set the record straight about when their relationship ended. She also mentioned the hurt caused by comments made by Chilton about their previous relationship. The story surrounding Chilton and Maynard stems from a meeting during the BBC series wrap party, where Maynard allegedly fathered Chilton's child. Following her announcement, Laura Chilton broke her silence and stated that they were still together when Charlotte slept with the singer in London. Laura and Charlotte had been together for seven years and endured a failed IVF attempt. The resulting dispute over the paternity of Penelope continues to be a point of contention between the two, despite the negative paternity test results. \This evolving narrative showcases the complex interplay of personal relationships and public figures within the entertainment industry. The contrast between Maynard's joyous wedding celebration and the ongoing paternity dispute with Chilton highlights the multifaceted nature of celebrity lives. While Maynard celebrates his marriage, the shadow of the paternity case and the diverging narratives surrounding Chilton and her previous marriage remain. The situation underscores the challenges faced by individuals navigating fame and personal issues simultaneously. It also prompts broader conversations about the intersection of privacy, public image, and the complexities of human relationships in the spotlight. The story provides a snapshot of both celebration and legal complexity, which keeps the reader engaged through the twists and turns of these people's lives





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