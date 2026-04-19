The Turk and Fat Cat: How Notorious Gangsters Orchestrated a Daring Prison Escape

This report details the criminal exploits and audacious prison escape of Kirk Bradley and Tony Downes, two notorious Merseyside gangsters known for their contract violence. Their history includes murder charges, involvement with powerful crime firms, grenade attacks, and ultimately, a meticulously planned breakout from a prison van, aided by the Manchester underworld.

Kirk Bradley and Tony Downes, a notorious duo known for their specialization in contract violence , operated with firearms and explosives as their primary tools. Their criminal activities were so audacious they once inadvertently left a grenade outside the home of Liverpool FC icon Sir Kenny Dalglish, solidifying their status as some of Merseyside's most wanted fugitives.

However, their reign of terror took a surprising turn when, incarcerated in Strangeways prison and facing lengthy sentences, they sought assistance from their counterparts in the Manchester underworld. This unlikely alliance culminated in one of the most daring prison escapes Greater Manchester has ever witnessed.

Bradley, recognized in criminal circles as The Turk, and Downes, nicknamed Fat Cat, first gained widespread public notoriety in 2005 following the brutal murder of Lucy Hargreaves. The 22-year-old mother was fatally shot three times while sleeping on her sofa during a home invasion in the Walton suburb of Liverpool. The perpetrators subsequently doused her home in petrol and set it ablaze. This cold-blooded act of violence was believed to be a reprisal connected to an incident in the early 1990s where Downes' three-year-old brother, Kevin, was killed by joyriders. Gary Campbell, Ms. Hargreaves' partner and a teenager at the time, was a passenger in the car that struck the group. Campbell maintained he was the intended target of the attack that resulted in Ms. Hargreaves' death. Both Downes and Bradley, then teenagers already possessing reputations in the criminal underworld, were charged with Ms. Hargreaves' murder. Nevertheless, they were acquitted and left the courtroom exultantly after the judge deemed there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Following their initial brush with the law, the pair meticulously constructed a reputation as formidable gangland enforcers. Their principal clients were the infamous Huyton Firm of Liverpool, led by the Coggins brothers. This organization commissioned Downes and Bradley's crew to orchestrate a campaign of terror against individuals they believed were responsible for a sensitive trial being held at Liverpool Crown Court. The pair were assigned the task of targeting these individuals, resulting in grenades being hurled at family residences and rivals being kidnapped and subjected to brutal assaults. Over a two-year period, the gang was implicated in twenty separate incidents across Merseyside. One such incident involved the accidental abandonment of a grenade outside the Birkdale residence of Kenny Dalglish. In another disturbing event, the gang deployed grenades into a room where a grandmother was babysitting a young boy, and other victims sustained life-altering injuries from shootings. Downes, described as the gang's operational leader, was alleged to have directed much of this violence from his cell at Walton jail in Liverpool. His associates, Gary Wilson, Craig Riley, and Joseph Farrell, were given assignments and often subcontracted tasks to younger criminals eager to establish their credentials.

The gang's destructive spree was eventually curtailed by an undercover operation conducted by Merseyside police's Matrix unit, which collaborated with Dutch authorities. This operation successfully recorded incriminating phone conversations between the conspirators and led to the seizure of several firearms, including an Uzi with a silencer, effectively removing them from circulation. Downes and Bradley were arrested, charged, and held in remand at Strangeways prison. However, even while incarcerated and facing a high-profile trial, the duo had one final, audacious plan. On the morning of July 18, 2011, as the pair, who had testified the previous week denying involvement in the attacks, were being transported in a G4S security van to Liverpool Crown Court, their escape was orchestrated. Shortly after 8:30 AM, a group of masked men, armed with a sledgehammer and a firearm, ambushed the van on Trinity Way in Salford, much to the shock of morning commuters. A guard was assaulted in the street while a perpetrator issued a violent threat to the driver to surrender the vehicle's keys. The assailants fled in a stolen Saab, later abandoned approximately a mile away in Barrow Street, Salford, before transferring to a white Ford Transit van.

It is understood that elite Manchester criminals, whose identities remain unknown, executed this perilous breakout, leveraging their intimate knowledge of Salford's backstreets to facilitate their escape. It later emerged that Downes had masterminded this daring plot from his Strangeways cell using a mobile phone concealed within his body. Prison authorities were aware of Downes possessing this illegal device, despite previous suspicions that he had used a phone to instigate a city-wide gang war from his cell at Walton jail. A nationwide manhunt ensued, with the public cautioned against approaching the fugitives. Downes and Bradley subsequently fled to the Netherlands, but their time on the run was brief, and their flight ultimately proved short-lived.





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gangsters Prison Escape Merseyside Crime Contract Violence Organized Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity star Gemma Collins calls out David Haye for 'fat-shaming' herGemma Collins has responded after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa viewers accused David Haye of 'fat-shaming' her.

Read more »

Decode Your Cat's Happiness: Four Simple Signs to Look ForExperts reveal four key feline behaviors that indicate your cat is happy, relaxed, and feels secure in your presence, including sleeping with their belly up, exhibiting zoomies, observing you from afar, and offering slow blinks. Understanding these subtle cues can deepen your bond with your furry companion.

Read more »

4 signs you cat actually enjoys living with you and isn't just tolerating youExperts say your cat's body language can reveal just how content it really is - here are the four key signs that may indicate your feline is happy and relaxed in their home

Read more »

This is the best time to walk during the day to for visceral fat lossWondering when the best time to walk is for visceral fat loss? Here's what experts say about morning versus evening walks and more.

Read more »

Visceral fat strongly linked to urinary incontinence in womenThe accumulation of fat in the abdominal region, especially visceral fat (fat that accumulates between organs), significantly increases the risk of stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read more »