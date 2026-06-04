The Turning Points of Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, and Kemi Badenoch

This article discusses the 'The Moment' that transformed Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, and Kemi Badenoch into successful politicians. It highlights their respective turning points and the impact they had on their careers and the country.

All successful politicians have The Moment . An instant where national events, the public mood, and their political instincts move decisively into alignment. People often cite the Falklands as such an occasion for Margaret Thatcher .

But they’re wrong. Her real turning point came a year earlier, during the 1981 IRA hunger strike crisis. Thatcher, still a relatively new and untried leader, faced unprecedented pressure internationally, domestically, and within her own Cabinet to bow to the prisoners’ demands. She refused.

On the day of Bobby Sands’ death, she went to the House of Commons to deliver what many thought would be a speech of capitulation. It was not.

‘Mr Sands was a convicted criminal’, she said. ‘He chose to take his own life. It was a choice that his organisation did not allow to any of their victims. ’ I still remember one of my relatives from Birkenhead who despised the then Tory Prime Minister nodding his approval.

‘Good for her,’ he muttered. That was when the Iron Lady was created. And the country realized that, like her or loathe her, she was a politician who would not be diverted from her chosen course. For Tony Blair, The Moment was the death of Princess Diana.

Today, his ‘People’s Princess’ line may seem saccharine. But when he uttered those words, he spoke for a grieving nation. One of his aides, who was on a hiking trip that day, watched Blair’s statement on the TV of a local newsagent. He told me: ‘I thought, “Oh no. He’s gone too far here.

” Then I turned round. And the newsagent and all her customers were in tears. Brushing aside the opportunity to criticize her political opponents, Kemi Badenoch said during her appearance on Good Morning Britain: ‘This is about Henry Nowak. ’ Britain awoke looking for someone – anyone – to properly articulate the pain, disgust, and despair felt by those who had seen the harrowing footage of Henry’s final moments.

They found it in the Leader of the Opposition. Brushing aside the opportunity to criticize her political opponents, she said during her appearance on Good Morning Britain: ‘This is about Henry Nowak. ’ She said the case showed that ‘something has gone very horribly wrong with policing, and I think I know why. I think in 2020/21 there was a response to the George Floyd murder that has overcorrected, and caused a lot of problems.

’ ‘We all need to take a long, hard look at ourselves. It is not just the police… We need to bring back equality under the law… ‘I don’t want to hear about Black Lives Matter. I don’t want to hear about White Lives Matter. We all matter.

’ Badenoch’s humane but composed response was especially impressive, because she had only been shown the appalling footage while in the car to the GMB studio. And was already battling her emotions on a number of fronts. As one friend told me, as the mother of mixed-race children, knife crime is one of her most potent fears.

‘It’s why she’s been so strong on stop and search’, they told me. ‘Her primary concern isn’t her kids being hassled by the police, it’s them being stabbed. ’ When the Prime Minister finally delivered a short, pooled news clip, the debate and the country had moved on. There will be no Starmer moment.

Another issue that has infuriated her is that, as equalities minister at the time of the Black Lives Matter movement, Badenoch was desperately warning the police and other authorities of the dangers of overreacting to the global response, something she revealed in her powerful piece in the Daily Mail yesterday.

‘What’s driving her mad is that this is precisely what she was warning about’, an aide revealed to me. ‘She spent month after month telling the cops and others, “Don’t go too far with this stuff or it will come back to haunt you”. But they just wouldn’t listen.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Margaret Thatcher The Moment IRA Hunger Strike Crisis Bobby Sands Tony Blair Princess Diana Henry Nowak George Floyd Murder Black Lives Matter Equalities Minister Policing Knife Crime Stop And Search

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