The UK's Migration Crisis: A Call to Action

The UK is facing a migration crisis, with public anger reaching boiling point. Politicians have woken up to the dangers of mass uncontrolled migration, but the backlash has already begun. A visa ban on high-risk countries is a good starting point, but the Government must take urgent action to address the root causes of this crisis.

Politicians have woken up - far too late - to the dangers of mass uncontrolled migration. But the backlash has already begun. Over the past two years, violent confrontations have occurred in places as different as Southport, Ballymena, Middlesbrough and Tamworth.

In Northern Ireland, violence erupted last week after the attempted murder of a British man, allegedly by a Sudanese asylum seeker. These are no longer isolated flare-ups. Public anger is reaching boiling point. We can take one step immediately: imposing a visa ban on high-risk countries.

Exemptions can be made for world-class scientists, medical specialists and senior state officials. But for everyone else, if you're on the 'red list', you're not coming in. This policy costs next to nothing, requires barely any red tape and could be executed with a few strokes of a ministerial pen. It is far less revolutionary than it sounds.

In 2025, Donald Trump introduced full visa bans on citizens of Afghanistan, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, saying that many of those countries had 'taken advantage of the United States'. And for the first time since the 1970s, America has recorded 'negative net migration,' with more people actively leaving the country long term than arriving.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood threatened to bar tourists and business travellers from certain countries unless they started taking back their illegal migrants Sudanese national Hadi Alodid appeared in court after the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast, which sparked unrest in the city In Britain, Reform UK's Zia Yusuf has said his party will slap full visa bans on countries that refuse to cooperate with his party's deportation plan. In April, this policy was extended to include any country demanding reparations for Britain's role in the Transatlantic slave trade, with Mr Yusuf saying: The bank is closed and the door is locked.

Restore Britain and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have unveiled 'red lists' of their own, while Kemi Badenoch has said Trump's model is viable in Britain. The biggest surprise has been the forceful use of visa bans by Labour's Shabana Mahmood. In 2025, the Home Secretary threatened to bar tourists and business travellers from Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo unless those countries started taking back their illegal migrants.

Then, in March this year, Ms Mahmood suspended student visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan, alongside a total ban on skilled work visas for Afghans. Ms Mahmood was criticised for leaving Pakistan and Bangladesh off the list - despite both countries being the worst offenders for using higher education as a back door into the asylum system. The Government must now enforce more stringent restrictions.

I am not suggesting that everyone in these countries represents a risk to the British population. But the crisis requires a swift correction.

First on the list must be Sudan. A mind-boggling 46 per cent of Sudanese 'students' coming to Britain use their visas as a stepping stone to claiming asylum. The system is being cheated against a backdrop of criminal activity. The Sudanese prison population in Britain has risen by 151 per cent since 2021.

Among those inmates are Deng Chol Majek, the asylum seeker jailed for a minimum of 29 years after a demonic screwdriver attack on hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte. Or Ali Alnour, locked up for endangering dozens of lives during a Channel crossing.

Then there's Somalia - a failed state soaked in violence and corruption. Somalis make up barely 0.3 per cent of the resident population in Britain, yet they are chronically unemployed. Only 34 per cent of working-age Somalis are in a job, according to the Office for National Statistics. Those that do work are concentrated in low-skill occupations such as care and leisure.

Just 13 per cent are in professional roles such as teaching or medicine. According to the 2021 Census, 72 per cent of Somali households lived in social housing - more than four times the national rate. Somali gangs such as the Woolwich Boys and the Mali Boys in Waltham Forest have been responsible for killings and violent feuds across the capital, such as the 2019 murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie in Leyton.

These gangs play a leading role in county lines drug runs. Again, this isn't to brand every Somali in Britain a criminal or scrounger. Just like any community, there are plenty of decent, hardworking people among them. But patterns matter when it comes to immigration policy - which shapes a country's future.

Third on my red list is Afghanistan: another broken state ruled by the Taliban, with a culture that routinely treats women as property. Across Europe, Afghan nationals are over-represented in violent and sexual crime. The UK is no exception. Afghan asylum seekers have been responsible for a disproportionate number of violent and sexual crimes in Britain.

In 2020, a report by the Home Office found that Afghan nationals made up 1.3 per cent of the asylum seeker population, yet accounted for 3.6 per cent of violent crimes and 4.2 per cent of sexual crimes committed by asylum seekers. The report concluded that Afghan nationals were more likely to commit violent and sexual crimes than any other nationality. The Government must take urgent action to address this crisis.

A visa ban on high-risk countries is a good starting point. But it is only a first step. The Government must also take steps to address the root causes of this crisis. This means addressing the failures in the asylum system, which allows people to abuse the system and claim asylum as a stepping stone to a better life.

It also means addressing the lack of integration and assimilation of migrants into British society. This is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted solution. But one thing is clear: the current system is not working and must be reformed





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