The Ultimate Guide to Ripening Avocados: Quick Hacks and Natural Methods

Struggling with underripe or overripe avocados? Discover the best techniques to ripen avocados quickly or naturally, including a 10-minute hack and tips for selecting the perfect avocado at the supermarket.

Finding the perfect avocado at the supermarket can be a challenge. More often than not, they are either overripe, with mushy interiors and dark spots, or underripe, feeling as hard as a stone.

While overripe avocados are usually beyond saving, underripe ones can still be used with the right techniques. Chef and senior recipe developer at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, shared a quick hack for those in need of a ripe avocado in a hurry. According to Morley, if you find yourself with a rock-hard avocado when preparing a meal, there’s a 10-minute method to soften it.

This technique, known as the 'fake ripening tip,' involves boiling water in a kettle, filling a bowl, and submerging a tightly foil-wrapped avocado. Before placing it in the water, it’s important to pierce the avocado with a sharp knife to prevent it from bursting, ensuring the foil is wrapped tightly to keep water out. After 10 minutes, the avocado will be soft enough to mash or slice, making it suitable for immediate use in recipes.

However, Morley cautions that this method is best for urgent situations. Once cooled, the avocado may develop a slightly chewy texture and lack the rich, nutty flavor of a naturally ripened one. For those with more time, a better approach is to ripen the avocado naturally by placing it in a paper bag with a banana or apple. These fruits release ethylene gas, a natural ripening agent that speeds up the process without compromising texture or taste.

Morley explains that this method is ideal for those who can wait a day or two, as it preserves the avocado’s quality. When selecting avocados at the store, look for signs of near-ripeness, such as a dark green or nearly black skin, a green stem, and a slight give when gently pressed. These indicators suggest the avocado is close to being perfectly ripe and ready to eat





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