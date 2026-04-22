The Uncertain Trajectory of Sydney Sweeney Amidst Hollywood Backlash

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is facing significant professional hurdles, including a deleted film cameo and intense criticism over her recent brand campaigns and controversial storylines in Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney , once heralded as the brightest rising star in Hollywood , is currently navigating a period of intense scrutiny and professional turbulence. Having ascended to household-name status through critical darling series such as The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale, and the cultural phenomenon Euphoria , Sweeney quickly parlayed her television success into a flourishing film career.

Her lead role in the romantic comedy Anyone But You and the thriller The Housemaid solidified her status as a bankable cinematic force. However, this trajectory of relentless success has recently been interrupted by a series of high-profile setbacks and public relations challenges that have left many industry insiders questioning whether the star is becoming a liability for major studios.

The most recent indicator of this shifting tide is the decision to excise her cameo from the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel. While Sweeney was originally slated to appear as herself in a three-minute segment, during which she would have been styled by Emily Blunt’s iconic character, Emily Charlton, reports indicate the scene was cut during the editing process.

Industry insiders at Entertainment Weekly suggested that the removal was a matter of structural narrative flow, yet the news arrives at a precarious time for the actress. This professional trim follows a string of controversies that have kept the Euphoria star at the center of volatile social media debates.

One particularly bizarre incident involved a brand partnership with American Eagle, where a series of advertisements featuring the slogan Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans drew absurd, extreme accusations of eugenics and far-right political alignment. While the marketing campaign was widely criticized by some corners of the internet as Nazi propaganda, financial data showed that the brand actually saw a significant spike in revenue, suggesting that the polarizing nature of the campaign may have been a calculated, albeit risky, marketing strategy.

Beyond brand partnerships, Sweeney is currently facing a massive wave of criticism regarding the content of Euphoria's third season. The show, which has long been known for its edgy themes, has faced significant backlash for its latest season, which depicts Sweeney’s character, Cassie, engaging in increasingly extreme fetish-based performances.

Critics and commentators, including media personality Megyn Kelly, have condemned the show for what they describe as the sexualization of infancy, specifically pointing to scenes where the character is dressed in infant-inspired costuming. The discourse surrounding the show has also reignited long-standing complaints about showrunner Sam Levinson and the frequent, often gratuitous, use of nudity in his productions.

With public opinion sharply divided and industry projects being curtailed, Sweeney stands at a professional crossroads, balancing her undeniable star power against a growing list of controversies that threaten to alienate mainstream audiences and traditional studio executives alike





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