The Union Cracks as Nationalists Emerge as Largest Party in Wales

The elections in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have resulted in the nationalists emerging as the largest party, with the potential to create a united Ireland. However, the Union may not be as fragile as some claim, as the nationalists did not gain an overall majority in any of the devolved parliaments.

On the face of it, Thursday’s elections were grim news for the Union . With the nationalists emerging as the largest party in Wales for the first time ever, all three devolved parliaments in Edinburgh, Belfast, and now Cardiff are in the grip of separatists - politicians whose primary purpose is to break up the United Kingdom .

Michelle O’Neill, First Minister of Northern Ireland, welcomed the nationalist, pro-independence First Ministers across these islands for the first time ever, a sign that ‘the demand for independence is growing. ’ However, the Union, she concluded, ‘was cracking at the seams.





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Nationalists United Kingdom Breakup First Ministers United Ireland Union Scotland Wales Northern Ireland IRA Sinn Fein SNP Greens First Minister Nicola Sturgeon John Swinney Rhun Ap Iorwerth Scottish Parliament Welsh Parliament Unionist Separatist Proportional Representation Referendum Economy NHS Immigration Housing Education Opinion Polls Welsh Nationalist Voters Scottish Nationalist Voters Unionist Voters Separatist Voters

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