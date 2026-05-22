The University of Stirling's Art Collection Recognized as a Collection of National Significance

The University of Stirling's Art Collection, fondly referred to as the 'Art on Campus,' has been labelled as a Collection of National Significance by Museums Galleries Scotland. This accolade celebrates the University's extensive collection of over 800 artworks, including prints, paintings, sculptures, and other forms, and its notable artists, such as J.D. Fergusson, contributing their works to the University.

An impressive array of art, owned by a leading academic institution with a history spanning nearly 60 years, has recently gained national importance. The University of Stirling's Art Collection , renowned for its extensive collection of over 800 artworks, including prints, paintings, sculptures, and other forms, has been recognised as a Collection of National Significance by Museums Galleries Scotland.

This prestigious accolade celebrates Stirling's art collection for enhancing the University's ethos of integrating art into campus life. The University of Stirling now joins five other collections of national significance, showcasing Scotland's rich art heritage. The collection has grown through various acquisitions and donations of art from notable artists such as J.D. Fergusson and Scottish contemporary artist Alison Watt.

Notably, the collection includes 14 works gifted to the University by J.D. Fergusson's lifelong partner Margaret Morris in 1968. The Art Collection, prominently displayed in the iconic mid-century building Pathfoot, already holds museum status and has achieved full accreditation by Museums Galleries Scotland. The team behind the collection consistently organizes regular exhibitions, workshops, tours, and various art-related projects involving students.

Additionally, this initiative encompasses the University's pioneering research. The Head of Collections at the University of Stirling affirms her belief that art can be enjoyed by all. She believes that art should be integrated into everyday life for students and staff. Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, the University's Principal and Vice-Chancellor, acknowledges the significance of this achievement while highlighting the University's commitment to having art integrated into their daily life, teaching, and research.

Lucy Casot, Chief Executive Officer of Museums Galleries Scotland, congratulates the University of Stirling on its recognition. Museums Galleries Scotland further highlights Scotland's art treasures by showcasing its Collection of significance. In summary, the University of Stirling's impactful art collection, dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility, has recently been awarded a national significance status, as Scotland now boasts 56 collections of that status





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University Of Stirling Art Collection Collection Of National Significance Art On Campus Art In Everyday Life

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