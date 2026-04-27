The Voice Alum Dylan Carter Dies in Car Accident at 24

Dylan Carter, a former contestant on The Voice, tragically died in a car accident in South Carolina. The 24-year-old musician lost control of his Tesla, resulting in a collision with a utility pole and fence. He was known for his emotional performances on the show and his dedication to his community.

Rising country music star and former contestant on NBC's The Voice , Dylan Carter , tragically died in a single-vehicle accident in South Carolina on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old from Moncks Corner lost control of his 2026 Tesla sedan while traveling south on US-21, also known as Lowcountry Highway, near the town of Smoaks. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Carter veered off the road around 11:22 PM, striking a utility pole and a fence before the vehicle overturned. Emergency services transported Carter to a local hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with the Colleton County Coroner scheduled to conduct an autopsy this week. Carter gained national recognition in 2023 as a contestant on season 24 of The Voice, captivating audiences and judges with his powerful vocals and emotional performances. His blind audition, a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You,” earned him a coveted four-chair turn from Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

The song held deep personal significance for Carter, as it was dedicated to his mother, who passed away in 2022. He had attempted to sing the song at her funeral but was unable to complete it due to overwhelming grief. Judge Reba McEntire was visibly moved by his performance, praising his emotional depth and ability to connect with the audience. Carter ultimately chose McEntire as his mentor, seeking a comforting maternal figure during the competition.

While his journey on The Voice ended in the Battle Rounds, he continued to pursue his musical aspirations, performing regularly in the Lowcountry region and supporting local causes. Beyond his musical talent, Carter was deeply involved in his community. He co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and care to women battling breast cancer.

The organization described him as the 'heart' of their mission, emphasizing his belief in the power of every voice and his commitment to making others feel seen and valued. Carter also owned and operated Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, consistently striving to help others find a sense of belonging. The outpouring of grief from friends, local officials, and the community reflects the profound impact he had on those around him.

Moncks Corner Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. expressed the town’s heartbreak, noting Carter’s kindness, charm, and the void his absence will leave. The Local Voice has vowed to continue its mission in his honor, carrying forward his legacy of compassion and service. His untimely death is a significant loss to the music community and all who knew him





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