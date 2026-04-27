The Voice Alum Dylan Carter Dies in Car Accident at 24

Dylan Carter, a rising country music star and former contestant on The Voice, tragically died in a car accident in South Carolina. He was 24 years old. The accident occurred on Saturday night when Carter lost control of his Tesla and collided with a utility pole and fence.

Rising country music star and former contestant on NBC’s ‘ The Voice ,’ Dylan Carter , tragically died in a single-vehicle accident in South Carolina on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old from Moncks Corner lost control of his 2026 Tesla sedan while traveling south on US-21, also known as Lowcountry Highway, near the town of Smoaks. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Carter veered off the road around 11:22 PM, jumping the curb before colliding with a utility pole and a fence. Emergency services transported him to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with the Colleton County Coroner scheduled to conduct an autopsy this week. Carter gained national recognition in 2023 during his appearance on season 24 of ‘The Voice,’ captivating audiences and judges alike with his powerful vocals and emotional performances. His blind audition, a rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Look to You,’ earned him a coveted four-chair turn from Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

The song held deep personal significance for Carter, as he dedicated it to his late mother, having attempted to sing it at her funeral but being unable to complete it due to overwhelming grief. Judge Reba McEntire was visibly moved by his performance, praising his ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level. He ultimately chose McEntire as his mentor, describing her as a potential ‘comforting mom figure.

’ While his journey on ‘The Voice’ ended in the Battle Rounds, Carter continued to pursue his music career, performing regularly in the Lowcountry region and supporting local causes. Beyond his musical talent, Carter was deeply involved in his community. He co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and care to women battling breast cancer, and owned Sunny Days RV & Campground, as well as working as a realtor.

He was remembered by friends and local officials as a kind, charming, and generous individual who always sought to help others. Moncks Corner Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr. expressed the community’s heartbreak, stating that Carter was more than just an entertainer – he was a friend. The Local Voice also released a statement, highlighting Carter’s passion for making everyone feel seen and his unwavering belief in the power of every voice.

His untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and his legacy of kindness and community service will undoubtedly live on. The loss is particularly poignant given the recent passing of his mother in 2022, a grief he openly shared with viewers of ‘The Voice.





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