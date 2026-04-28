The Voice Contestant Dylan Carter Dies in South Carolina Car Crash

Dylan Carter, a rising star from The Voice, tragically passed away at the age of 24 following a single-vehicle accident in South Carolina. Authorities have confirmed the incident was accidental, and tributes are pouring in from fellow musicians and community members.

Dylan Carter , a contestant from season 24 of The Voice , tragically died on Saturday night in a car accident in his home state of South Carolina .

Authorities confirmed the 24-year-old vocalist succumbed to blunt force injuries sustained when his 2026 Tesla sedan left US-21, also known as Lowcountry Highway, near the town of Smoaks. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a fence before overturning. The Colleton County coroner ruled the incident accidental, noting Carter was wearing a seatbelt and was the sole occupant of the car.

The accident occurred around 11:22 pm when Carter veered to the right, jumped the curb, and collided with the pole and fence. Emergency services transported him to a hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Despite the crash, the Tesla did not catch fire. Carter was scheduled to perform at the 'Music on Main' festival in Moncks Corner on Monday, but the event was canceled following the news of his death.

He was a beloved figure in his community, known not only for his musical talent but also for his charitable work and kind nature. Reba McEntire, Carter’s mentor on The Voice, expressed her profound sadness in an Instagram post, describing him as a 'brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice.

' NBC, the network airing The Voice, also released a statement expressing their condolences to his family, friends, and community. Thomas Hamilton Jr., the mayor of Moncks Corner, highlighted Carter’s frequent performances at town events and his genuine connection with the community, stating he was more than an entertainer, he was a friend.

Carter co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit supporting women battling breast cancer, and also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, consistently demonstrating his commitment to helping others. His passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of those who knew him and admired his talent and generosity





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