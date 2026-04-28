The Voice Star Dylan Carter Dies in Tragic Car Crash at 24

Dylan Carter, a rising country music star and contestant on The Voice, died in a car accident in South Carolina. His mentor Reba McEntire and local officials mourn his loss, remembering him as a talented and kind-hearted individual.

The Voice contestant Dylan Carter , 24, tragically died in a car crash in South Carolina on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. The rising country music star was driving his 2026 Tesla sedan south on US-21, known locally as Lowcountry Highway, when he veered off the road around 11:22 pm.

His vehicle struck a utility pole and a fence before flipping over. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Carter sustained fatal blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Colleton County coroner ruled the incident accidental, with no signs of foul play or vehicle malfunction. The Tesla did not catch fire, unlike some other crashes involving the brand.

Carter was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident. Carter was scheduled to perform at the 'Music on Main' festival in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, on Monday night, but the event was canceled following the tragic news. His death has left friends, family, and fans in mourning.

Reba McEntire, his mentor on The Voice, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling him 'a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice.

' She added, 'We will miss Dylan so much. Rest in peace, my dear friend.

' The NBC series also released a statement expressing deep sorrow over his passing, praising his remarkable talent and the joy he brought to those around him. Beyond his music career, Carter was known for his philanthropy. He co-founded The Local Voice, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women battling breast cancer. The organization described him as 'the heart of what we do,' emphasizing his belief that every voice matters.

Carter also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, always helping others find a sense of belonging. His mayor, Thomas Hamilton Jr., remembered him as more than just an entertainer but a beloved friend whose kindness and charm earned him immense respect. The community continues to honor his memory, celebrating his legacy of music, compassion, and generosity





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