The White Lotus Announces Glamorous French Riviera Setting for Season Four

The White Lotus will film its fourth season on the picturesque French Riviera, with filming locations confirmed in Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and Monaco, coinciding with the Cannes Film Festival. The season will feature a new ensemble cast, including confirmed stars Heather Graham, Helena Bonham Carter, and Vincent Cassel, at luxury hotels Airelles Château de la Messardière and Hôtel Martinez.

The highly anticipated fourth season of HBO's acclaimed anthology series, The White Lotus , is set to transport viewers to the glamorous and sun-drenched French Riviera . HBO Max officially announced the stunning new filming location on Wednesday, confirming that the elite world of the White Lotus will unfold against the backdrop of iconic destinations including Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and the principality of Monaco.

While the Côte d'Azur will be the primary stage, the narrative will also weave in scenes filmed in the romantic and bustling city of Paris, offering a rich tapestry of French allure. Season four promises to immerse audiences in a week-long saga featuring a fresh ensemble of guests and staff at a new White Lotus resort. The timing of the production is particularly noteworthy, as filming will coincide with the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This year's 79th edition of the festival is scheduled to run from May 12th to May 23rd, promising a cinematic atmosphere steeped in glamour and artistic achievement. The festival itself is set to showcase a remarkable lineup of films from renowned directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Asghar Farhadi, and Andrea Arnold, with anticipated highlights including Fjord starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, The Beloved featuring Javier Bardem, and Lea Seydoux in Gentle Monster. The festival's opening night will feature the premiere of The Electric Kiss, starring Anaïs Demoustier. The series' exploration of luxury, social dynamics, and hidden desires will undoubtedly be amplified by this vibrant and star-studded setting. The opulent hotels that will serve as the primary settings for the season have also been revealed. Guests will be welcomed to the Airelles Château de la Messardière, reimagined as the White Lotus du Cap, exuding historic grandeur and refined elegance. Complementing this, the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes will transform into the White Lotus Cannes, a symbol of modern Riviera sophistication. The creative force behind the series, Mike White, returns as creator, writer, and director, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine serving as executive producers. Adding to the already impressive roster, Heather Graham has been confirmed to join the cast, further increasing the star power. She will share the screen with a constellation of notable actors including Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, and Steve Coogan. The expanding cast list also features Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Further bolstering the ensemble are Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet. This diverse group of talent is expected to bring compelling performances to the forefront as they navigate the intricate relationships and dramatic events characteristic of The White Lotus. The show's established format of exploring different themes with each new location – season one in Hawaii focusing on wealth disparity, season two in Italy examining sexual politics, and season three in Thailand delving into death and Eastern spirituality – suggests that the French Riviera will provide fertile ground for new narratives and character studies





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The White Lotus French Riviera Cannes Film Festival HBO Series Luxury Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I worked in a French school - the lunches were as good as a UK restaurantDry white rolls, a spoonful of sweetcorn – my son's school dinners are abysmal, and the UK Government's plans to improve don't go far enough

Read more »

French coastguard rescues 72 people trying to cross Channel days after four diedTwo men and two women died as they attempted to climb onto a “taxi boat” at Equihen-Plage on Thursday.

Read more »

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor to star with White Lotus breakout in 'masterpiece' rom-comBridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will be joined by a major star of The White Lotus' latest season in her upcoming rom-com film

Read more »

Bridgerton icon to star with White Lotus breakout in 'masterpiece' rom-comBridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will be joined by a major star of The White Lotus' latest season in her upcoming rom-com film

Read more »

The White Lotus Returns to the French Riviera for Season Four, Unveiling Glamorous New Locations and Star-Studded CastFilming for The White Lotus season four is underway in the French Riviera, featuring opulent hotels in Cannes, St. Tropez, and Monaco. The new season boasts a star-studded cast including Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan. Former cast member Aubrey Plaza also shared personal news of her pregnancy.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live UK Welcomes Bridgerton and White Lotus Stars as Guest Hosts, While Jack Whitehall Jabs at Scott Mills' SackingSaturday Night Live UK has announced Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood as its upcoming celebrity guest hosts. Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton, will host on April 25th with The Foo Fighters as musical guests. Wood, from The White Lotus and Sex Education, will host on May 2nd with MEEK. The news comes as comedian Jack Whitehall made light of Scott Mills' recent dismissal from BBC Radio during his own hosting stint, referencing the DJ's controversial past allegations.

Read more »