The White Lotus Returns to the French Riviera for Season Four, Unveiling Glamorous New Locations and Star-Studded Cast

Filming for The White Lotus season four is underway in the French Riviera, featuring opulent hotels in Cannes, St. Tropez, and Monaco. The new season boasts a star-studded cast including Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan. Former cast member Aubrey Plaza also shared personal news of her pregnancy.

Filming for the highly anticipated fourth season of The White Lotus has commenced amidst the breathtaking scenery of the French Riviera , unveiling a series of stunning new hotel locales. The acclaimed dark comedy-drama, a staple on HBO , meticulously chronicles the experiences of both guests and staff at a different White Lotus resort over the course of an eventful week.

While each season typically presents a largely self-contained narrative, the series has incorporated returning characters, adding layers to its intricate tapestry. Season four is set to captivate audiences with filming taking place in iconic locations such as Cannes, St. Tropez, and Monaco, alongside the romantic city of Paris. The narrative, however, will remain firmly rooted along the picturesque Côte d'Azur. Among the opulent settings featured are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, reimagined as The White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, serving as both The White Lotus du Cap and The White Lotus Cannes. This installment will coincide with the globally renowned Cannes Film Festival, promising a unique blend of cinematic glamour and the show's signature satirical wit. The production has already kicked off, with the French Riviera providing a lavish backdrop for the unfolding drama. The stellar cast for season four boasts a collection of celebrated actors, including the distinguished Helena Bonham Carter, the versatile Steve Coogan, and the charismatic Vincent Cassel. They are joined by a diverse ensemble of talent, comprising Kumail Nanjiani, Alexander Ludwig, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Further enriching the cast are Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet. This brings together a formidable group of performers ready to inhabit the complex characters that The White Lotus is known for. The White Lotus first graced screens in July 2021, with its inaugural season set against the tropical paradise of Hawaii. The initial ensemble featured prominent actors like Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, and Murray Bartlett, setting a high standard for subsequent seasons. The second season transported viewers to the enchanting island of Sicily, introducing talented actors such as Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham. Most recently, season three unfolded in the vibrant landscapes of Thailand, with an ensemble that included Jason Isaacs, Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Reviews for the show have consistently praised its sharp writing, compelling performances, and visually striking locations. For instance, Daily Mail's TV critic Christopher Stevens lauded season three with a perfect five-star review, noting its successful formula of combining glossy production values with exotic settings and a big-name cast. He highlighted writer and director Mike White's ability to deliver on audience expectations, creating a decadent murder-mystery that is both captivating and darkly humorous, beautifully photographed like a travel brochure for the elite. Adding to the buzz surrounding the upcoming season, Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan is confirmed to be among the new additions to The White Lotus cast. Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, currently appearing in the 21st series of Taskmaster, has also been signed on. In a separate development, The White Lotus alumna Aubrey Plaza has shared the personal news of her pregnancy, expecting her first child with her partner Christopher Abbott. The 41-year-old actress recently made headlines with the announcement, offering her first public comments on becoming a mother. Plaza and Abbott, an actor known for his role in Girls, are set to welcome their baby approximately one year after the tragic passing of Plaza's estranged husband, Jeff Baena. During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Plaza humorously revealed her pregnancy to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, stating, There's a baby inside me right now. The disbelief from the hosts quickly turned to excitement as Plaza recounted her doctor's visit earlier that day for an ultrasound, sharing the experience of having scans for both herself and her dog. When asked about her feelings regarding impending motherhood, Plaza expressed genuine enthusiasm, stating I am. Yeah. I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted, I’ve always wanted to see what that’s all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing. This personal news from a beloved former cast member adds another layer of interest to the ongoing White Lotus saga. This article aims to provide comprehensive details on the filming of The White Lotus season four, including its luxurious French Riviera locations, its star-studded cast, and a recap of previous seasons. It also touches upon a personal update from former cast member Aubrey Plaza regarding her pregnancy. The show's consistent ability to attract top talent and its knack for choosing breathtaking settings continue to cement its status as a must-watch television event. The juxtaposition of high society drama with intriguing mysteries, set against picturesque backdrops, is a formula that has clearly resonated with audiences and critics alike. The anticipation for season four, particularly with its Cannes Film Festival tie-in, is palpable, promising another season of sharp social commentary, complex characters, and unforgettable moments. The expansion of its universe with new faces and the ongoing evolution of its narrative ensure that The White Lotus remains a captivating and relevant series





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