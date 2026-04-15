The White Lotus Season 4 Set for Glamorous French Riviera Debut

HBO's acclaimed series The White Lotus will film its fourth season on the French Riviera, featuring locations like Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and Monaco, and coinciding with the Cannes Film Festival. The season will introduce a new cast and explore themes against the backdrop of luxury and cinema.

The highly anticipated fourth season of the acclaimed HBO series, The White Lotus , is set to unfold against the glamorous backdrop of the French Riviera . HBO Max officially announced on Wednesday that production will commence in several iconic locations along the Côte d'Azur, including the jet-setting enclaves of Cannes and Saint-Tropez, as well as the principality of Monaco.

While the narrative will primarily be anchored by the stunning coastal landscapes, select scenes are also slated to be filmed in the world-renowned city of Paris. The chosen hotels for this iteration of the anthology series have also been revealed, promising a lavish and visually captivating experience for viewers.

Season four will immerse audiences in the lives of a fresh ensemble of guests and staff members navigating a week-long stay, with the narrative intricately woven around the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This year's festival, the 79th edition, is scheduled to run from May 12th to May 23rd, promising a star-studded event that will likely intersect with the show's storyline in compelling ways.

The festival's lineup itself is set to dazzle, featuring works from esteemed directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Asghar Farhadi, and Andrea Arnold. Audiences can anticipate standout performances from actors like Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve in Fjord, Javier Bardem in The Beloved, and Lea Seydoux in Gentle Monster. The cinematic celebration will officially open with The Electric Kiss, starring Anaïs Demoustier.

The luxurious accommodations featured in season four will include the exquisite Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will serve as the White Lotus du Cap, and the iconic Hôtel Martinez, reimagined as the White Lotus Cannes.

The creative mastermind behind The White Lotus, Mike White, returns as creator, writer, and director, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine also serving as executive producers. Adding to the excitement, it has been confirmed that Heather Graham will be joining the illustrious cast. She will star alongside a notable collection of talent, including Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, and Steve Coogan, all of whom have previously captivated audiences with their performances.

The ensemble for season four is further bolstered by the inclusion of actors such as Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, promising a diverse and compelling character dynamic.

The Airelles Château de la Messardière, a magnificent estate, is set to be a prominent setting, embodying the opulence of the White Lotus du Cap. Complementing this, the Hotel Martinez, a legendary establishment on the Croisette, will represent the White Lotus Cannes.

The confirmed presence of Heather Graham adds another layer of anticipation, as she steps into the world of The White Lotus. Esteemed actors Helena Bonham Carter and Vincent Cassel, both known for their significant contributions to cinema, are also set to bring their considerable talents to the series.

The casting continues to impress with the addition of Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet, rounding out a truly remarkable ensemble.

The White Lotus, known for its anthology format, consistently transports viewers to new and exotic Four Seasons destinations each season, exploring distinct thematic territories. Season one delved into the complexities of wealth disparity in Hawaii. Season two shifted focus to explore sexual politics against the backdrop of Italy. Season three, took a profound look at death and Eastern spirituality in Thailand.

The move to the French Riviera for season four promises to continue this tradition of thematic exploration and luxurious escapism, all while engaging with the cultural zeitgeist of the Cannes Film Festival





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