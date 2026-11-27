CD Projekt Red releases a critical update for The Witcher 3 Remastered, addressing game-breaking werewolf regeneration bugs, lighting glitches, and balancing changes.

CD Projekt Red has issued a significant patch update for The Witcher 3 Remastered that addresses critical gameplay-breaking issues and visual inconsistencies. The developer confirmed that the update resolves a bug where werewolves were regenerating health at an unbalanced rate on higher difficulty settings. This specific issue previously rendered these encounters impossible to defeat, frustrating players who struggled with the challenge despite their skills.

Fixes Werewolf Regeneration and Lighting Bugs

The patch notes explicitly state that the fix for werewolf health regeneration removes the obstacle that made these fights unbeatable. In addition to combat balance, the update addresses persistent visual complaints regarding lighting. CD Projekt Red fixed various lighting issues across multiple locations and cutscenes, targeting areas that appeared overly bright, overly dark, or suffered from inconsistent transitions and flickering. Interior scenes that were previously too dark to navigate clearly have been adjusted for better visibility.

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Improves Path Tracing and Ray Reconstruction

Graphics enthusiasts will notice immediate improvements in the rendering engine, specifically regarding Path Tracing and Ray Reconstruction. The developer made various optimizations and visual enhancements to lighting, shadows, and water rendering when these high-end graphical features are enabled. A specific fix was applied to hair lighting issues that occurred during Path Tracing, ensuring that character models look natural rather than visually broken. These changes aim to stabilize the visual fidelity of the remastered title without compromising performance.

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Nerfs Aard Build and Adjusts Sign Balance

The update also introduces controversial balance changes to Witcher signs and mutations, which may affect how players approach combat. Although the Remastered version launched with buffs to Witcher signs to make them viable for all builds, this patch walks back some of that power. The Catalyst skill bonus to Aard and Igni intensity has been reduced by 10 percent. These adjustments are intended to prevent players from trivializing the entire game using a single dominant strategy, forcing a more balanced approach to combat encounters.

Reduces Stamina and Improves Gwent Collection

To further balance the combat system, the patch includes a reduction to stamina regeneration during combat. Players may now need to drink more potions to maintain their sign usage, adding a layer of resource management to fights. On the completionist front, the update resolves a long-standing issue with the Gwent card collection. The Zoltan Chivay card, which previously failed to appear in the collection, will now correctly register under the Hanged Man's Tree in Velen. This fix allows players to finally complete their 100 percent achievement for the game.