The Wizard of the Kremlin: A Compelling Dive into Putin's Rise to Power

Jude Law shines as Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas's absorbing political thriller, The Wizard of the Kremlin. The film, narrated through the eyes of a fictionalized spin-doctor, explores the complex ascent of power in post-Soviet Russia, highlighting the influence of wealth, proximity to power, and perceived national humiliation that shaped Putin's global outlook and ultimately led to significant geopolitical actions. In stark contrast, Brian Cox's directorial debut, Glenrothan, is a predictable and clichéd drama about a Scottish distillery family.

Jude Law delivers a compelling performance as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin, an absorbing political drama that charts the evolution of power in Russia after the Soviet Union's collapse. Directed by Olivier Assayas and adapted from a novel of the same name, the film unfolds through the perspective of Vadim Baranov, a thinly fictionalized character based on Putin's former spin-doctor Vladislav Surkov, portrayed by Paul Dano.

The narrative is framed by a visit from an American journalist, played by Jeffrey Wright, who engages Baranov at his dacha, prompting a series of extended flashbacks detailing his life and career. Baranov's recollections highlight the seismic shift experienced by Russians following the fall of Communism. His father, a former Soviet cultural institute director, recognized the end of an era when Mikhail Gorbachev was seen accepting a glass of milk during a televised address, a symbolic gesture interpreted as a move towards de-Russification.

For Baranov, however, the new Russia represented a landscape of opportunity. He transitions from theatre director to television producer, where he encounters a captivating singer, brought to life by Alicia Vikander, who becomes his lover. Their relationship is short-lived as she is drawn to his charismatic friend Dmitry (Tom Sturridge), a man adept at leveraging market dynamics, exemplified by his strategy of dramatically increasing the price of unsold brandy to create demand. This illustrates the rise of oligarchs through a potent mix of greed, foolishness, and ostentation.

However, the film emphasizes that in Russia, proximity to power trumps wealth, a stark contrast to Western values. Baranov forms an alliance with oligarch Boris Berezovsky (Will Keen), who introduces him to an ambitious former KGB agent, the man who would become Putin. Law's portrayal of Putin retains his distinctive South London accent, offering a nuanced, if unsettling, depiction of the future leader. Berezovsky and Baranov, recognizing President Boris Yeltsin's declining health, persuade Putin to ascend within the political ranks. Berezovsky's initial assessment of Putin as 'no rocket scientist but for now he’ll do just fine' proves to be a tragically miscalculated judgment.

The film revisits Berezovsky's demise in 2013, found dead in his English home with an open verdict recorded, hinting at the consolidation of Putin's power and the silencing of opposition. As Putin's influence solidifies, he is likened to a Tsar, with Baranov assuming the role of a 'New Rasputin,' wielding considerable sway. The drama depicts how, with Baranov by his side, Putin's worldview is shaped by a perceived post-Soviet humiliation. A scene illustrating Putin's outrage after a G20 summit, where he felt treated as the leader of an 'insignificant' nation, underscores this sentiment.

Assayas masterfully presents these events not as a dry historical account, but as a dynamic thriller, reminding viewers that cinema should not be a substitute for geopolitical education. The film aims to provide insight into the motivations behind Putin's actions, particularly his invasion of Ukraine, asserting that if it fails to offer a clearer understanding of these events, it has not fulfilled its purpose. In contrast, Glenrothan, the directorial debut of Brian Cox, attempts to entertain and evoke sentimentality, particularly for those with a connection to Scotland. However, it falters, becoming a predictable collection of clichés.

The film's efforts at charming Scottish atmosphere and whimsical storytelling fall flat, akin to a poorly executed caber toss, failing to resonate with its intended emotional impact. The plot centers on Sandy Nairn (Brian Cox), the owner of a historic family distillery, and the return of his estranged brother Donal (Alan Cumming) from Chicago after decades away





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