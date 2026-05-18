The World Health Organization Declares an Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern. WHO advises participating States to coordinate and engage at a high level, communicate risks and engage the community, strengthen surveillance, infection prevention and control measures, and develop countermeasures.

The World Health Organization, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 12 of the International Health Regulations , has declared the Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO considered information provided by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, scientific principles, available scientific evidence, and other relevant information to assess the risk to human health, international spread, and interference with international traffic. The event meets the definition of a public health emergency under the IHR due to its extraordinary nature, public health risk to other States Parties, and the need for international coordination and cooperation to understand the outbreak and coordinate response efforts.

WHO advice for affected and non-affected States Parties includes coordination, high-level engagement, risk communication, community engagement, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and the development of medical countermeasures





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Disease Bundibugyo Virus Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Public Health Emergency Of International Conce International Health Regulations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle showcases support for online safety ahead of World Health Organisation assemblyThe Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of a memorial to children who passed away due to online harm. She mingled with attendees, including bereaved families, and posed for selfies with fans and children who had been watching the proceedings.

Read more »

World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in DRC and Uganda as Global Health EmergencyThe WHO has issued a public health emergency of international concern following an outbreak of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, marked by 80 suspected deaths and a lack of specific vaccines.

Read more »

At-Home Biomarker Testing: Stay Ahead of Health Concerns with SiPhox HealthSiPhox Health offers at-home biomarker testing kits to analyze various health factors, including heart, metabolism, thyroid, and longevity. These kits enable users to collect a small blood sample and receive valuable insights to make informed health decisions.

Read more »

Criticism and praise for Meghan Markle at World Health Organisation eventRoyal expert Tom Sykes criticized Meghan Markle for posting a selfie of daughter Lilibet in designer outfits the night before a speech on the dangers of social media for children. Supporters praised her speech and dismissed photos showing a sparse crowd.

Read more »