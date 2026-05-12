The Worst-Dressed at Cannes: A Guide to the Most Outrageous Outfits

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its extravagant red carpet fashion, with stars often making sartorial flops. This year's festival promises another carousel of weird and wacky designs, with the aim to discover more of the worst-dressed stars on the red carpet. The coastal resort encourages bolder outfit choices, with some stars opting for designs that wouldn't be seen in other glamorous cities.

The Cannes Film Festival remains one of the glitziest events in the showbiz calendar, attracting A-listers who often make sartorial flops. This year's festival, which opens on Tuesday and runs until May 23, promises another carousel of weird and wacky designs on the red carpet.

In previous years, standout looks for all the wrong reasons have been worn by stars such as Julia Fox, Heidi Klum, and Kristen Stewart. The coastal resort encourages bolder outfit choices, with some stars opting for designs that wouldn't be seen in other glamorous cities. This year, there will be a focus on the worst-dressed at Cannes, with the aim to discover more of the worst-dressed stars on the red carpet





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Cannes Film Festival Worst-Dressed Outrageous Outfits Red Carpet Fashion Bold Outfit Choices

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