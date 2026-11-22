Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May warns Andy Burnham against restarting EU negotiations, citing the democratic vote for Brexit and the potential for national chaos.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a stern warning to Labour leader Andy Burnham, urging him to abandon plans to rejoin the European Union. She argued that such a move would plunge the United Kingdom into political chaos and disregard the democratic will of the voters. The former leader emphasized that the country had already voted decisively to leave the bloc and that the issue should be considered settled.

May Criticizes Reopening Brexit Negotiations

Theresa May expressed that she was aghast at the prospect of dedicating the Government's entire schedule to renegotiating the UK's relationship with the European Union. She cited her own experience, noting that the previous Brexit negotiations consumed countless hours from the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, and civil servants. The former PM insisted that her primary message to Andy Burnham is to accept the result of the 2016 referendum and move forward. She believed that reopening the subject would only serve to divide the nation further rather than unite it behind a common economic goal.

Also read Andy Burnham Hails New EU Food and Drink Deal as Major Growth Measure for Britain

Burnham Pushes For EU Reset In Brussels

Andy Burnham recently announced a strategic reset with the European Union during a summit in Brussels on Friday. He highlighted this diplomatic shift as a key part of his party's platform and hinted that a commitment to rejoining the bloc could be included in the Labour Party manifesto for the next general election. This announcement was designed to energize the party's many Members of Parliament who supported remaining in the European Union. However, the proposal has caused significant consternation within his own ranks and raised disquiet among several Cabinet members who fear the political repercussions.

Internal Labour Tensions and Blair's Stance

The call for a new relationship with Europe has not been universally embraced even within the Labour Party. Tony Blair, another former Prime Minister, has tempered his enthusiasm for rejoining, arguing that the UK must demonstrate a stronger willingness to embrace technology innovation before pursuing membership. His comments suggest that economic adaptation is a prerequisite for any future alliance. Meanwhile, David Cameron, who led the Remain campaign during the 2016 referendum, has also joined the chorus urging Andy Burnham not to reopen the Brexit issue, recognizing the deep divisions it could reignite.

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May Warns Against Insulting The Electorate

Baroness May criticized the narrative that voters had simply made a mistake that could be corrected by another referendum. She described the approach as akin to patting the British people on the head and telling them they got it wrong. She argued that suggesting a second national ballot to reverse the 2016 decision would infuriate voters who feel their voices were already heard. The former leader stated that her focus remains on ensuring the UK is as strong as possible economically, in security terms, and in providing opportunities for its citizens, rather than dwelling on past political battles.

Impact On Future Government Strategy

The debate over the UK's future relationship with Europe highlights the ongoing fragility of consensus on Brexit within British politics. Theresa May's intervention serves as a direct challenge to Andy Burnham's strategy, framing it as an impractical diversion from urgent domestic issues. The friction between the former Conservative leadership and current Labour figures indicates that the Brexit legacy continues to shape political discourse and electoral strategy. Both sides acknowledge the complexity of the issue, yet they remain fundamentally opposed on the direction the country should take.