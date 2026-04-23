Thief Jailed After Boasting 'No Face, No Case!' to Police

Perry Stanley, 33, was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison for stealing bicycles from schoolchildren after his elaborate disguise was linked to CCTV footage of previous thefts. He attempted to evade detection with a balaclava, multiple layers of clothing, and gloves, but his confidence proved misplaced.

A brazen thief, Perry Stanley, 33, has been sentenced to 42 weeks in prison after a series of bicycle theft s targeting schoolchildren in Warrington, Cheshire.

Stanley attempted to evade capture by disguising himself in an elaborate outfit consisting of a balaclava, two hats, two coats, and rubber gloves, confidently declaring to police 'No face, no case!

' upon arrest. However, his attempt at anonymity failed when officers meticulously matched his distinctive clothing to CCTV footage from previous incidents. The police operation was launched in March following reports of bicycle thefts from Great Sankey High School and St Gregory’s Catholic High School, with the stolen bikes valued between £350 and £1,300. CCTV footage showed a suspect forcibly removing bikes, using tools to break locks and lifting them over railings.

Stanley was apprehended while loitering outside St Gregory’s, peering through bushes, and wearing clothing that immediately raised suspicion. Despite claiming his attire was simply a matter of 'fashion' and that many people wore similar items, he was charged after the clothing was positively identified in CCTV footage. The court heard Stanley has a lengthy criminal record, boasting 53 prior offences including similar bike thefts, fraud, and shoplifting, often captured on camera without disguise.

Notably, he had recently received a suspended prison sentence for another bicycle theft committed using an angle grinder just before the latest incidents. During the trial, a police constable testified to observing Stanley wearing the unusual ensemble on a warm day, noting the layers of clothing seemed inappropriate for the weather. Stanley maintained his innocence, claiming he was merely retrieving hidden cannabis from the bushes near the school.

He insisted the clothes were fashionable and that his face was obscured on the CCTV footage, rendering identification impossible. However, District Judge Ian Barnes found Stanley guilty, highlighting the unusual nature of his clothing for the weather conditions and his immediate, confident assertion of 'No face, no case!

' even before being informed of the specific charges. The judge emphasized Stanley had 'repeatedly exploited' the vulnerability of schoolchildren. The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including CCTV images and video footage clearly depicting a person in identical clothing to Stanley committing the thefts. Photos of Stanley’s Berghaus bubble jacket, featuring a distinctive logo, were also shown to the court.

The judge ordered Stanley to pay £1,000 in compensation to the victims. This case underscores the effectiveness of diligent police work and the use of CCTV technology in identifying and prosecuting criminals, even those attempting to conceal their identity. Stanley’s arrogant claim of ‘No face, no case! ’ ultimately proved to be his downfall, as his distinctive clothing betrayed his attempts at anonymity.

The sentence serves as a deterrent to others considering similar crimes and reinforces the message that criminals will be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their attempts to evade justice. The focus on the vulnerability of the victims, the schoolchildren, was a key factor in the severity of the sentence





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