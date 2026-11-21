Derek Lundgren received a prison sentence for stealing a £799 orangutan statue from a Cambridge garden centre, recovered following a police appeal.

Derek Lundgren has been sentenced to imprisonment for the theft of a distinctive garden ornament after Cambridgeshire Police successfully located the item through a public appeal. The 61-year-old man was convicted for taking the figurine without payment from a retail establishment in Cambridgeshire. The resolution of this case highlights the effectiveness of community engagement in recovering stolen property.

Theft Event and Initial Investigation

The incident occurred on September 7 when Derek Lundgren left the Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea, a village located north of Cambridge. Security cameras captured the suspect leaving the premises on a bicycle with the large animal figure positioned across the handlebars. Lundgren had not paid for the ornament before cycling away from the scene. Police officers later identified him as a prolific offender with a history of criminal behavior. The stolen item was valued at £799 at the time of the theft.

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Public Appeal and Recovery of Statue

Cambridgeshire Police launched an appeal to track down Lundgren and locate the missing ornament. This strategy proved successful when information was received regarding an address in Teversham. Officers investigated the tip and confirmed the presence of the stolen figure at the property. A woman residing at the location was arrested in connection with the case. She admitted to receiving stolen goods and was subsequently handed a conditional caution. The animal figure, which officers nicknamed Bruce, has been recovered and will be returned to the garden centre.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Derek Lundgren appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court to face charges related to the incident. He pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and breaching three suspended sentences that were previously imposed on him. The court sentenced him to a term of one year and eleven months in prison. This verdict was announced earlier this month following the conclusion of the legal proceedings. The conviction underscores the seriousness with which the judiciary treats breaches of suspended sentences and property crimes.

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Impact on Local Community and Business

The recovery of the statue provides closure for the business owners at Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea. The return of the £799 item mitigates the financial loss incurred during the theft. Local residents and police forces benefit from the successful application of public appeals in solving crimes. This case demonstrates how citizen contributions can lead to the identification of suspects and the recovery of goods. The outcome serves as a deterrent to potential offenders targeting retail locations in the region.

Broader Context of Police Strategy

The successful resolution of this theft illustrates the value of transparent communication between law enforcement and the public. Cambridgeshire Police emphasized that public tips were instrumental in locating the statue in Teversham. This approach reinforces the importance of maintaining open lines of communication during criminal investigations. The case highlights the interconnected nature of property crimes and the subsequent handling of stolen items by third parties. The conditional caution given to the woman in Teversham indicates a balanced approach to justice for those receiving stolen goods without direct involvement in the initial theft.