Everton defeats Newcastle 1-0 thanks to Thierno Barry's 49th-minute goal after Lukas Hornicek error, leaving Newcastle with ten men after Jacob Ramsey red card.

Everton claimed a vital 1-0 away victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday, ending a frustrating night for the home side. Thierno Barry scored the decisive goal in the 49th minute, capitalizing on a significant error by Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek to break the deadlock in a tightly contested Premier League fixture.

Everton secures win via defensive error

Thierno Barry provided the match winner for the Toffees, converting the opportunity created by Newcastle's goalkeeper in the second half. The goal proved to be the only one of the game, handing Everton all three points and leaving Newcastle United with a disappointing defeat on home turf.

Also read Premier League form table updated ahead of Newcastle United v Everton tonight

Lukas Hornicek made four saves during the match, but his performance is largely defined by the mistake that led to Barry's 49th-minute strike. The error gifted the Everton striker the opening, a moment from which Newcastle never recovered despite their subsequent attempts to equalize.

Matthias Jaissle tactics fail to break down Everton

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle instructed his team to dominate possession, but they struggled to penetrate Everton's defensive structure. The Magpies held 52% of the ball in the first half but lacked the verticality needed to dismantle David Moyes' compact low block effectively.

Despite recording 17 total shots throughout the contest, Newcastle's efficiency was notably poor. The attack tested Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only twice in the entire ninety minutes, highlighting the disconnect between ball retention and clear-cut chance creation.

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Expected goals (xG) data indicated Newcastle should have performed better, with a figure of 1.71. However, the team failed to translate this statistical advantage into goals, unable to find a way past the resilient Everton defense that absorbed pressure effectively.

Jacob Ramsey sent off in chaotic stoppage time

Newcastle United finished the match with ten men after substitute Jacob Ramsey received two quick yellow cards in stoppage time. The cards were issued deep into the fourth minute of added time, leaving the hosts with a numerical disadvantage as the game concluded.

The red card compounded the frustration for Newcastle, who had already been unable to break Everton's defense. The chaotic end to the match served as a final blow to a performance that lacked cutting edge and clinical finishing from the attacking players.

Newcastle defensive and midfield errors impact game

Newcastle's captain led the defensive line with reliability, making 33 clearances and maintaining good positioning throughout the match. However, he struggled to deal with the pace of Everton's transitions and received a yellow card in the 32nd minute for a professional foul.

Jamaal Lascelles faced criticism for his distribution, as his long-range passes were frequently intercepted by Everton's disciplined midfield. He was booked again in the 90+9th minute as frustration boiled over for the home crowd witnessing the late collapse.

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In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes acted as the primary engine for Newcastle, winning duels and attempting to drive forward. However, the midfield unit as a whole struggled to cope with Everton's counter-press, limiting their ability to sustain attacks.

Hayden Muller attempted to provide width by drifting into central areas and contributing to the 24 crosses delivered by Newcastle. His delivery was often blocked or cleared by the towering Everton centre-backs, and he lacked the final ball to create significant scoring opportunities.

Jamaal Lascelles and the defensive unit appeared vulnerable during Everton's counter-attacks. The inability to stop these transitions exposed weaknesses in Newcastle's defensive shape, particularly when trying to regain possession high up the pitch.

Substitutions fail to alter Newcastle's fortunes

Matthias Jaissle made several changes in an attempt to change the game, but they came too late to salvage a point. Dedic was substituted in the 87th minute for Birama Toure, while Willock was replaced by Yoane Wissa in the 64th minute.

Yoane Wissa came on to provide more energy in the final third but found it difficult to break through the Everton defense. His presence did not significantly improve the quality of shots or create clear chances for Newcastle United.

Jacob Ramsey was introduced to offer a different technical profile in midfield but was largely overwhelmed by the intensity of the closing stages. His subsequent sending off marked a disastrous end to his brief cameo, leaving Newcastle United to reflect on a missed opportunity to secure a draw.