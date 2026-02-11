Barry scores again as Everton beat Newcastle to move seventh

Thierno Barry scored his second goal in five days against Newcastle and now has eight for the season in all competitions, second only to Erling Haaland among Premier League players.

Everton striker Thierno Barry scored against Newcastle for the second time in five days on Monday night as Everton held off Newcastle United to move into seventh place in the Premier League.

The goal continued a remarkable revival for a player whose first season at the club was a nightmare. Only Erling Haaland, with 13, has scored more goals among Premier League players in all competitions this season than Barry, who now has eight. Last season Barry scored eight goals in 41 appearances, a return that led to heavy criticism. Barry told Sky Sports that his improved form is the result of hard work over the summer.

Also read Thierno Barry Penalty Goal Hand Everton 1-0 Victory Over Newcastle

Barry Credits Summer Hard Work For Goal Revival

I was working a lot during the summer and now we can see the result, he said. The season is long but I am happy to help the team with my goals. I want to enjoy more than last season and I enjoyed my celebration so I am happy. His celebration on Monday night started with a knee slide and ended with dance moves, a stark contrast to the frustration of his debut campaign.

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The striker has often been criticised for being wasteful in front of goal, and there were more examples of that against Newcastle. In Monday's match he latched on to Jarrad Branthwaite's flick-on but, when through on goal, made a poor connection with the ball and scuffed his shot. His goal, however, was a tap-in from two yards that was very difficult not to convert. The opportunity had an incredibly high expected goals value of 0.995.

In the Premier League, Barry leads the way for being involved in the highest proportion of his team's big chances, underlining both his ability to get into scoring positions and his tendency to miss opportunities. Manager David Moyes praised the striker's persistence. We know Barry misses chances, but we also know this season he keeps going and he scores goals, Moyes said. We are thrilled he is getting the goals because you need your centre-forward to score.

Striker Becomes Everton Hero After Newcastle Double

He has missed a few but thankfully tonight he was on the spot to get the goal. The win over Newcastle lifted Everton into seventh place and capped a strong week for Barry, who also scored against the same opponent five days earlier. His double against Newcastle has made him a hero at Everton after a first season that was described as a nightmare. The 22-year-old has now become one of the most productive forwards in the league this season.

Barry's improvement has been built on resilience as much as quality. He has continued to take up dangerous positions even when chances have gone begging, and his team-mates and manager have kept faith in him. The numbers show that only Haaland has scored more among Premier League players in all competitions this season, a statistic that highlights how quickly Barry has turned his fortunes around.

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Barry's Goals Central To Everton Seventh Place Stand

Everton's seventh-place position reflects a solid run of form, and Barry's goals have been central to it. His tap-in against Newcastle was his eighth goal of the campaign in all competitions, already matching his total from 41 appearances last season. With the season still long, Barry said he is happy to keep helping the team and wants to enjoy the campaign more than the last one.