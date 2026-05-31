Thieves Steal Rare Miniature Horses from Kent Farm, Police Appeal for Help

Police in Kent are searching for two rare Argentine Falabella miniature horses stolen from a farm in Edenbridge. The breeding pair, standing only 2ft 8in tall, were taken between May 27 and 28. Authorities urge the public to check CCTV and dashcam footage.

A police hunt is underway for two rare miniature horses that have been stolen from a farm in Kent. The horses, which measure only 2ft 8in tall, are suspected to have been taken between 8pm on May 27 and 1am on May 28.

A gate was damaged during the incident, which Kent Police confirmed occurred on Marsh Green Road in Edenbridge. The force attended the scene to carry out house-to-house inquiries and review all available CCTV. Images of the animals have since been released by investigators, who are appealing for members of the public to aid in finding them. The horses, one male and one female, are a breeding pair of the Argentine Falabella.

The mare is described as black, while the stallion is white with brown spots. The Falabella breed is prized for its stature, appearance, and friendly temperament, according to the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre sanctuary. Originating in South America in the mid-19th century through careful and selective breeding, these miniature horses are considered rare outside their native Argentina.

The stolen pair are particularly valuable not only for their size but also as breeding stock, with each horse potentially worth thousands of pounds. Local residents and horse enthusiasts have expressed shock and concern, with many sharing the police appeal on social media in hopes of a swift recovery. Kent Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Those with relevant details are asked to contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/85133/26.

Local residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcams who were in the Edenbridge area at the time of the theft are also asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity. The investigation remains ongoing, and officers are working closely with the farm owners to ensure the safe return of the animals. The police have not ruled out the possibility that the horses may have been taken to order given their rarity.

Anyone who sees the miniature horses is advised not to approach them but to report sightings immediately to the authorities





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Animal Theft Kent Police Miniature Horses Falabella Breed Edenbridge

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