Dorset Police investigate a £600 theft at Boos Toy Shop in Poundbury. CCTV shows distracted staff while children stole Jellycats and sensory toys.

Dorset Police are currently investigating a sophisticated retail theft that occurred at Boos Toy Shop, located in the Crown Square area of Poundbury. The incident took place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, involving a group of four individuals who targeted premium merchandise in a calculated move. The thieves successfully removed items with an estimated total value of one thousand pounds from the store before attempting to cover their tracks.

Coordinated Distraction Strategy

Surveillance footage captured the precise moment the group executed their plan. Two adult women entered the shop alongside two children, believed to be approximately eight and fourteen years old. One woman engaged shop staff in friendly conversation while the other directed the children toward specific shelves. While the employees remained distracted, the family members stuffed bags with high-value items, including Jellycat soft toys, fidget toys, sensory toys, and Steiff bears.

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To maintain the illusion of legitimate shopping, the group paid nineteen pounds for a small selection of toys. This transaction was designed to make the family appear as ordinary customers. After the purchase, they inquired about restocking schedules before leaving the premises with the stolen goods. The total value of items removed during this initial phase was estimated at one thousand pounds.

Partial Return and Business Impact

Shop owner Charlotte Jackson, who founded the business thirteen years ago, expressed profound shock at the scale of the crime. She described the experience as soul-destroying, noting that previous thefts never exceeded fifty pounds. The coordinated nature of the theft, involving adults encouraging children to steal, was particularly distressing for the owner. She stated that watching the behavior hit her hard and made her question the future of her business.

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A subsequent meeting resulted in the return of only four hundred and sixty pounds worth of stock. Charlotte Jackson confirmed that the returned items were now unsellable due to the manner in which they were handled. Consequently, nearly six hundred pounds worth of inventory remains unaccounted for. The owner posted a second appeal on social media, which garnered over one million views, urging the return of the outstanding items.

Police Investigation Status

Dorset Police received the official report on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Authorities confirmed that four people entered the store on November 21, 2026, and stole items worth more than six hundred pounds. The report noted that while some items were returned following a social media post, a significant portion remains missing. The investigation is currently underway with local officers conducting inquiries.

The case highlights the vulnerability of small retail businesses to organized distraction thefts. Charlotte Jackson emphasized that the thieves appeared to have a clear plan and mission. The incident has left the Poundbury community alert and supportive, while law enforcement continues to identify those responsible for the sophisticated theft.