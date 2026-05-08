Third Brit Suspected of Hantavirus on Remote Tristan da Cunha as Cruise Ship Outbreak Raises Global Concerns

A third British national is suspected of contracting hantavirus on Tristan da Cunha, the world's most remote inhabited island, as health officials trace a cruise ship outbreak linked to three deaths. The UK Health Security Agency confirms the new case, while a KLM flight attendant tests negative. Argentine authorities investigate the origin of the infection, with WHO warning of potential new cases due to the virus's long incubation period.

A third British national is suspected of contracting hantavirus on Tristan da Cunha, the world's most remote inhabited island with fewer than 300 residents. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed on Friday that, in addition to two previously identified cases among Britons, a third individual now shows signs of the virus after disembarking from the MV Hondius cruise ship on the island.

Seven other British nationals also left the ship on the neighboring island of St Helena on April 24, but the new suspected case is not among them. Two confirmed cases linked to the cruise ship outbreak are currently receiving treatment, with one stable in the Netherlands and another in intensive care in South Africa after being evacuated last month.

Tristan da Cunha, a British Overseas Territory with around 250 inhabitants, is known for its isolation, featuring only one pub and no airport. The island's invasive black rat population poses significant ecological threats, leading to an annual 'ratting day' where residents hunt the rodents.

Meanwhile, a KLM flight attendant who exhibited mild hantavirus symptoms and was hospitalized in Amsterdam has tested negative for the virus, according to the World Health Organization. The flight attendant had contact with a Dutch cruise passenger who later died in South Africa. The MV Hondius, which has been linked to three deaths, is now heading to the Spanish Canary Islands, with health officials working to trace the outbreak of the potentially deadly human-to-human strain of hantavirus.

A Dutch couple who had traveled in South America before boarding the ship were the first fatalities. Argentine authorities have not yet determined the origin of the infection, though they suspect the couple may have contracted the virus during a bird-watching trip at a garbage dump in Ushuaia, where the ship departed on April 1.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported five confirmed and three suspected cases, including the three deaths, and warned that more cases could emerge due to the virus's long incubation period. However, WHO's emergency response director, Abdi Rahman Mahamud, believes the outbreak will remain limited if public health measures are effectively implemented. Infected individuals are being treated or isolated in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and South Africa.

Hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease spread by rodents, can cause severe respiratory and cardiac distress, as well as hemorrhagic fevers. There are no vaccines or cures for the virus. Argentine officials plan to test rodents in Ushuaia for further investigation. The MV Hondius, currently en route to Tenerife, has no symptomatic passengers on board.

A YouTuber aboard the ship, Kasem Ibn Hattuta, shared a video stating that most passengers remained calm despite media reports. The incident has raised concerns about the spread of the virus, though health officials emphasize that hantavirus is less contagious than COVID-19





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