Third British Citizen Feared to Have Hantavirus as Outbreak on MV Hondius Spreads

A third British citizen is feared to have contracted hantavirus following an outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Two other British men are confirmed to have the disease, with one in stable condition in the Netherlands and another in intensive care in South Africa. The outbreak has raised concerns about the spread of the virus, particularly the Andes strain, which can transmit between humans. Meanwhile, a French national who shared a flight with a confirmed case has developed mild symptoms and is in isolation.

A third British citizen is feared to have contracted hantavirus following an outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship. The patient is currently on the remote Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, where the vessel made a stop in mid-April.

Two other British men have already been confirmed with the disease after staying on the ship. Martin Anstee, one of the infected individuals, was evacuated to a hospital in the Netherlands and remains in stable condition. The other man, a British doctor, is receiving treatment in intensive care in South Africa. In total, there are five confirmed cases, including one fatality.

The outbreak has raised concerns about the spread of the virus, particularly the Andes strain, which can transmit between humans through close contact. The World Health Organization has reported that two hospitalized patients, including the British men in the Netherlands and South Africa, are showing signs of improvement. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove stated, 'I am very happy to say the patient in South Africa is doing better, and the two patients in the Netherlands we hear are stable.

So that is actually very good news.

' Martin Anstee, who was on the ship as a professional birdwatching guide, shared his condition, saying, 'I’m doing okay. I’m not feeling too bad. There are still lots of tests to be done. I have no idea how long I’ll be in the hospital for.

I’m in isolation at the moment.

' Meanwhile, a French national who shared a flight with a confirmed hantavirus case has developed mild symptoms and is in isolation. Eight French nationals are being monitored after flying with the Dutch woman who died from the virus. Tests are underway to determine the cause of the French national's symptoms. The MV Hondius, now en route to the Canary Islands, has no remaining guests or crew showing symptoms.

Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed that three people have been evacuated for treatment. The ship is expected to dock in the early hours of Sunday, May 10.

Additionally, a separate hantavirus case has been identified in Israel, though the patient is believed to have contracted the virus during a stay in Eastern Europe months ago. The patient is stable and under medical observation. The hantavirus, primarily spread by rodents, can cause severe respiratory illness in humans. The Andes strain, in particular, has been known to spread between close contacts, raising concerns about potential human-to-human transmission on the ship





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Hantavirus MV Hondius Outbreak British Citizens Andes Strain

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