Third Teenager Arrested After Halloween Stabbing in Chandler's Ford

Police in Hampshire have arrested a third suspect following a stabbing at a Halloween party in Chandler's Ford that left five boys injured.

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a violent stabbing incident that injured five boys at a Halloween party in Chandler's Ford, Hampshire. The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody overnight on Monday, October 31, following an investigation that began shortly after the attack occurred at a residence on Park Road.

The Incident and Immediate Police Response

The arrest was made on suspicion of attempted murder. This new detention adds to the two individuals already in custody, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Southampton, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder. All three suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Also read Inquiries continue after five stabbed at Chandler's Ford Halloween party

The incident took place on Saturday, October 31, at approximately 10:30 pm. Officers at the scene determined that the perpetrators had scaled the fence of the £800,000 four-bedroom property before attacking the victims. The five boys, aged between 16 and 17, were assaulted both inside the property and in the surrounding streets.

Victim Status and Hospital Discharges

Hampshire & Isle of Wright Constabulary provided a detailed update on the condition of the five victims on Tuesday, October 31. Four of the victims sustained serious injuries but have since been discharged from the hospital.

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The fifth victim, a 17-year-old boy, remains in the hospital in a life-threatening condition. Medical staff at the scene worked extensively to stabilize the boys before they were transported, with some receiving blood transfusions and gas and air treatment outside the property.

Party Details and Uninvited Guests

The party was originally organized by a 17-year-old girl who lives at the Park Road address with her parents and sister. She had invited her closest friends for a supervised gathering. However, the event was severely disrupted when approximately 70 uninvited individuals arrived, swelling the total number of attendees to around 100.

The influx of guests was partly attributed to another Halloween event nearby that was shut down earlier in the evening. Witnesses reported that attendees from the closed event moved to the Park Road house, leading to a significant increase in the crowd size beyond what the hosts had intended or could manage.

Witness Accounts of the Attack

Local residents described a sudden and chaotic escalation in the mood of the party. One witness noted that a group of teenagers who had not appeared to know anyone at the party scaled the wooden fence and entered the backyard. A fight broke out between the existing guests and the intruders.

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The situation deteriorated rapidly when the group that had entered the property brandished knives. Witnesses heard screams followed by an eerie silence as the attackers fled the scene. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where medics worked on them on the pavement before airlifting one critically injured boy via air ambulance.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The victims are believed to be friends of the party host, with several having attended Thornden School in Chandler's Ford. They had recently completed their GCSE exams and were moving on to various colleges, including Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh.

Hampshire & Isle of Wright Constabulary confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing. Officers are continuing to review CCTV footage and speak with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of the attack. The community remains in shock as the police work to ensure the safety of the area and bring justice to the victims.