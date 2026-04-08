Thirteen Arrested at RAF Lakenheath During Anti-War Protest Against the War in Iran

Police arrested 13 people at RAF Lakenheath airbase in Suffolk after peace protesters blocked access to the base in a demonstration against the war in Iran. The protest, led by the Lakenheath Alliance for Peace, included blocking the gates and using a peace symbol. The arrests followed a week-long peace camp and concerns over the base's involvement in the conflict.

Thirteen individuals have been taken into custody by law enforcement following a demonstration that disrupted operations at RAF Lakenheath, a military airbase in Suffolk, utilized by the United States Air Force. The protesters, associated with the Lakenheath Alliance for Peace, initiated their actions on Tuesday, April 7th, blocking access to the base as a form of protest against the ongoing conflict in Iran .

The protestors employed various tactics to impede entry, including locking themselves to vehicles to obstruct the main gates and utilizing a large peace symbol, creating significant disruption and prompting a substantial police response. The demonstration began early Tuesday morning, with some protesters securing themselves to vehicles and other objects, causing extended road closures and impacting traffic flow in the vicinity of the base. Suffolk Police confirmed that the arrested individuals were transported to investigation centers for questioning, and the charges included locking on, conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, attempted locking on, and criminal damage. This protest follows a week-long international peace camp held near the base, which concluded on Monday, amplifying the group's concerns about the deployment of fighter and bomber planes from RAF Lakenheath in the ongoing war in Iran, which they have characterized as illegal. The group's actions occurred shortly before reports of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, which added to the volatile atmosphere surrounding the situation. Law enforcement personnel are maintaining their presence at the location. \The Lakenheath Alliance for Peace, the group behind the demonstration, issued a statement articulating their motivations for the protest. The organization highlighted their concerns regarding the utilization of RAF Lakenheath in the ongoing war in Iran. In their statement, the group asserted that fighter and bomber planes originating from RAF Lakenheath had been deployed to Iran, directly contributing to the conflict and intensifying their opposition. The protesters' actions also included the use of a large, multicolored peace symbol, reinforcing their commitment to nonviolent resistance and their broader goals of promoting peace and advocating for an end to the hostilities. The blocking of the main gates and the disruptions to access were strategic maneuvers designed to draw attention to their cause and impede the base's operations. The incident saw police officers arriving at the base soon after 6am following reports of protestors locking themselves to their own vehicles outside the main gate and gathering at two other entrances. The Suffolk Police acknowledged the disturbance caused to motorists, necessitating road closures and traffic management measures. The police presence, including traffic management, continued to be a priority throughout the day, ensuring public safety and containing the impact of the demonstration. \This recent wave of arrests is not an isolated event. It follows previous arrests made during a peace encampment on Sunday, April 5th, where seven individuals were taken into custody. These arrests, which involved five men and two women, occurred at a peace encampment near the airbase's main gate. The arrests stemmed from suspicions of supporting Palestine Action, a group previously subject to proscription, during an anti-war demonstration. This earlier action, which the group characterized as unlawful in February, was made more complex by the High Court's decision granting the Home Office leave to appeal the decision, thereby keeping the proscription in place pending the outcome of the appeal. Media reports also contributed to the tense atmosphere, with some outlets reporting that a US fighter jet shot down in Iran the previous week had taken off from the Lakenheath base. Retired Colonel Chris Romberg’s speech at the peace encampment led to the arrests. The continuous protests highlight persistent concerns about the base's role in the conflict and broader geopolitical issues





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RAF Lakenheath Protest Anti-War Iran Arrests

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