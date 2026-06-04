Thirty‑Three Jaecoo Electric SUVs Burn at Southampton Docks, Raising Safety Questions Ahead of New Chinese Battery Rules

A fire at a Southampton storage site destroyed thirty‑three Jaecoo electric SUVs worth nearly £1 million, prompting investigations into the cause and drawing attention to upcoming Chinese regulations on EV battery safety.

More than thirty Chinese‑manufactured vehicles were engulfed in flames on a South‑ampton dock early Wednesday, leaving owners facing a potential loss of several thousand pounds each.

The cars, identified as Jaecoo electric SUVs, had already been delivered to customers by National Vehicle Distribution when the blaze erupted at around 04:20 GMT. Black smoke rose from the West Bay Road storage compound as thirty‑three hybrid‑labelled units, believed to be the E5 electric model, burned for nearly an hour before firefighters brought the fire under control.

The vehicles, valued at an estimated £1 million in total - based on a starting price of £27,505 per car - were left charred and awaiting removal behind police cordons while authorities investigated the cause. Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos that unfolded before sunrise. Jacek Majchrzak, a 44‑year‑old food technician living nearby, recalled hearing repeated booms around 05:00 and seeing thick black plumes of smoke.

"I thought it might be rubbish collection, but the noise and the smell made it clear something was terribly wrong," he said. By the time his neighbours were awake at 06:00, the main fire had been subdued, although the scent of burning plastic and the sight of a towering column of smoke lingered.

At the peak of the incident, ten fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform and several support vehicles were deployed to suppress the blaze, which had rapidly spread from one vehicle to another due to their close proximity in the storage area. The incident arrives at a precarious moment for the UK electric‑vehicle market and for Chinese manufacturers operating there.

The Jaecoo 7, a compact SUV introduced in January 2025, quickly became the nation's best‑selling new car in March 2026, earning the nickname "Temu Range Rover" for its stylish design and aggressive pricing that undercut established brands such as Ford and Nissan. Over 10 000 Jaecoo 7s were registered in March alone, and more than 26 000 were sold throughout 2025, placing the model fourth in overall retail sales.

Nevertheless, the Southampton fire highlights lingering concerns about battery safety, especially as China prepares to enforce stringent new standards on electric‑vehicle batteries from 1 July. Those rules, part of a 294‑point national standard, demand rigorous testing to ensure batteries cannot enter thermal runaway - a rapid chain reaction that can cause fires and explosions - within two hours of a trigger event. They also introduce tougher crash‑impact and fast‑charging tolerance tests.

While Jaecoo UK has confirmed that the incident is under investigation and has expressed sympathy for affected owners, the timing of the blaze could exacerbate scrutiny of Chinese EVs just as the new safety regime is about to take effect. Experts, however, continue to stress that electric vehicles remain statistically safer than internal‑combustion cars, despite the dramatic visual impact of such fires





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Jaecoo Electric Vehicle Fire Battery Safety Standards Southampton Docks UK Car Market

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