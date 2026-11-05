This City Is Ours Season 2 Breaks Streaming Norms With Weekly Viewing

Saoirse-Monica Jackson discusses the success of This City Is Ours, its emotional depth, and the cultural shift toward weekly binge-resistant viewing on BBC One.

Stephen Butchard's BBC crime drama This City Is Ours has transformed from an early adopter favorite into a national phenomenon. The series, set in Liverpool, initially attracted 6.1 million viewers per episode upon its debut last March. This strong start earned BAFTA nominations for Best Drama and Best Lead Actor for James Nelson-Joyce.

Emotional Depth Drives Character Investment

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who portrays Cheryl Crawford, attributes the show's deep connection with audiences to its focus on family dynamics and romance. The second season, which began airing in October, finds senior gang member Michael and his new girlfriend Diana living in Spain before being dragged back into crime. They are forced to confront the wrath of the Phelan family. Jackson notes that the narrative structure allows viewers to become emotionally invested in the characters in a way that pure action dramas rarely achieve.

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Cheryl Crawford Arc Expands in Series Two

In the first series, Cheryl was primarily defined by her quest to uncover the truth about her husband Davey, who was killed by his gang leader. The second season provides Jackson with the opportunity to fully explore her character's psyche. Jackson describes Cheryl as a smart, brave, and complex figure who is eager to explain her motivations. The actor compares the experience to having a larger canvas, allowing her to paint Cheryl's journey with greater nuance than the audience could piece together in the initial run.

Weekly Viewing Defies Streaming Binge Culture

Despite all episodes of the second series being available immediately on BBC iPlayer, viewers are resisting the urge to binge-watch. The show has become appointment television, with audiences choosing to watch new installments together on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm on BBC One. Jackson welcomes this trend, citing the value of a shared national experience. She draws parallels to the earlier success of Derry Girls, where weekly broadcasts fostered a community of viewers guessing what would happen next.

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International Buzz and Actor's Upcoming Projects

The excitement surrounding the drama extends beyond the UK. Jackson, an Irish Liverpool resident, reports a significant buzz in Ireland, where the show is released week by week. This scheduled release pattern keeps fans engaged in a guessing game about the plot. Jackson's career continues to diversify with recent roles in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast and The Trial. She has also just wrapped filming on a female-led sci-fi Western movie in the United States featuring Liza Koshy and Cynthia Nixon.

Future Seasons Remain Under Strict Embargo

While details about a third series remain confidential, Jackson indicates she will continue taking diverse roles. The show is produced by Left Bank Pictures for the BBC. All current episodes can be streamed on BBC iPlayer. The drama maintains its rigorous broadcast schedule to preserve the weekly anticipation that has become a hallmark of its success.