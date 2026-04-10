This Morning Chaos: Tim Campbell's X-Rated Slip-Up and On-Air Twister Game

This Morning viewers were treated to an eventful show with Tim Campbell's accidental X-rated comment, a game of Twister, and a humorous dream analysis segment.

Tim Campbell , the former Apprentice star, caused a stir on ITV's This Morning when he accidentally made an X-rated comment during a live phone-in segment. The mishap occurred while Campbell was offering business advice to a caller, a retired teacher named Julie who was seeking guidance on how to market her hand-made socks globally.

Campbell, intending to encourage Julie to expand her business, mistakenly said, 'Now, you are a global sex seller,' before quickly correcting himself with a laugh to 'Socks! Socks seller!'. The slip-of-the-tongue immediately drew shocked reactions from hosts Rochelle Humes and Joel Dommett, who responded with laughter and playful teasing. Campbell, attempting to recover, emphasized Julie's potential as a 'global sock seller' and suggested strategic marketing approaches. The incident, while unexpected, showcased the show's live format's potential for spontaneous and humorous moments.\The unexpected remark from Tim Campbell brought immediate reactions from viewers on X, formerly Twitter. Many found the mistake humorous, with comments ranging from playful observations to humorous reactions. One user humorously mentioned the abundance of 'global sex sellers' already, while another noted that Julie likely hadn't anticipated such a comment during her phone call. The incident provided a moment of levity during the show, highlighting the unpredictable nature of live television. This incident on This Morning highlighted the show's potential for unexpected and amusing moments, drawing further attention to the live format. The reactions demonstrated how quickly viewers can engage and react to such incidents, sharing their reactions in real-time. This highlights how live television provides an unpredictable element to the show that is often celebrated by viewers.\Adding to the show's entertaining content, This Morning also featured a game of Twister live on air. Hosts Rochelle Humes, Joel Dommett, and contributor Ashley James participated in the game, while Nick Ferrari spun the wheel. The game, known for its ability to 'tie you up in knots', saw the presenters getting up close as they struggled to maintain their balance on the mat. Despite the unusual segment, the hosts were seen laughing and enjoying the lightheartedness, with Ashley eventually being declared the winner. The game's inclusion was met with humorous reactions from the hosts and viewers alike. In addition, the show also highlighted a previous incident where co-host Dermot O'Leary had a humorous dream about Rachel Stevens. The incident involved O'Leary's dream being analyzed by a dream expert on the show, which added another layer of entertainment. Both the slip-of-the-tongue incident and the Twister game demonstrate the dynamic nature of live television, capable of producing moments that are both unexpected and amusing





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