This Morning hosts left in hysterics after fashion expert makes cheeky remark

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard couldn't contain their laughter after the fashion expert on the show made a very cheeky remark. Fashion guru Jo Good, 71, left the co-presenters in stitches with her sexual innuendos during a link.

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard couldn't contain their laughter after the fashion expert on the show made a very cheeky remark. Fashion guru Jo Good , 71, left the co-presenters in stitches with her sexual innuendos during a link, resulting in Cat dropping to her knees as she tried to gather herself.

Jo was modelling a clear plastic poncho and as she linked to her upcoming segment, she said: It's wet and warm and I'm in a sheath! As Cat fell down to the floor in a pool of laughter, Ben could be seen looking red-faced over the sexual quip as he tried to compose himself.

Cat then continued the tone of the conversation and asked Jo if she's going to get her pussybow out, to which Jo said she'll get her pussybow out for Ben. He then quipped as long as you wear your sheath! , with Cat adding: Safety first! It was a similar story last week during half term when Sian Welby and Craig Doyle covered for Cat and Ben during the break.

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard couldn't contain their laughter after the fashion expert on the show made a very cheeky remark Fashion guru Jo Good, 71, left the co-presenters in stitches with her sexual innuendos during a link, resulting in Cat dropping to her knees as she tried to gather herself As Cat fell down to the floor in a pool of laughter, Ben could be seen looking red-faced over the sexual quip as he tried to compose himself They were left in hysterics after an awkward gaffe during a soap segment about an upcoming EastEnders storyline.

The TV hosts struggled to hide their shock as they were joined by ITV's resident soaps expert Sharon Marshall to discuss what's coming up soon on screen. Sharon, 54, sparked confusion as she attempted to explain a plot line soon to be airing on the BBC One series involving Zack Hudson and Vicki Fowler. The presenter began: Now, EastEnders, what a mess. So, Sharon's back, she's going to find out that her brother is sleeping with her sister.

Messy, messy! The comment saw Sian, 39, and Craig, 55, react in horror and confusion as Sian interjected: Sorry, her brother is sleeping with her...? Yes, Sharon continued, before rolling the clip which showed EastEnders' Zack and Vicki, played by James Farrar and Emma Herry, during their ongoing secret fling. The storyline has followed Zack, who is Letitia Dean's character Sharon Watts' half-brother, engaged in a romance with Vicki, Sharon's adoptive half-sister.

While the duo are part of the same family, Zack and Vicki, who have been meeting up behind the back of fiance Vicki's Ross, are not related by blood. Vicki and Zack began their affair earlier this year, sharing a kiss at her hen do after tension between soon-to-be husband and wife Vicki and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) began brewing.

Jo was modelling a clear plastic poncho and as she linked to her upcoming segment, she said: It's wet and warm and I'm in a sheath! This Morning's Sian Welby and Craig Doyle were left in hysterics after an awkward gaffe during a soap segment about an upcoming EastEnders storyline (pictured: Sharon Marshall) Sharon, 54, sparked confusion as she attempted to explain a plot line soon to be airing on the BBC One series involving Zack Hudson and Vicki Fowler (pictured: Craig and Sian) Ross' son Joel (Max Murray) previously assaulted Vicki after he was radicalised online with misogynistic and sexist views - with Vicki giving Ross the ultimatum.

Noticing her mistake, Sharon soon cleared up for the This Morning hosts: It's alright, it's not a blood relation because Sharon was adopted. Although her brother is sleeping with her sister, they aren't biologically related. Both Sian and Craig were seen bursting into laughter with relief as Sharon cleared up the upcoming scenes





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This Morning Cat Deeley Ben Shephard Jo Good Sharon Marshall Eastenders

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