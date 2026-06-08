This Morning's Juliet Sear Mourns Father George in Emotional Instagram Tribute

TV baker Juliet Sear has announced the unexpected death of her father George. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post detailing their close daily bond via FaceTime and his role as a devoted grandfather. Colleagues including Ruth Langsford, Zoe Ball, and Fearne Cotton offered their condolences.

Juliet Sear , the beloved baker and television personality known for her role on This Morning , has shared the tragic news of her father George's unexpected passing.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 52-year-old described her profound grief and celebrated the life of a man she called the original BanterSaurusRex. She revealed that despite the distance, they maintained a daily connection through FaceTime, a ritual that became even more precious. George was not just a supportive parent but a devoted grandfather to Juliet's children George, Lydia, and Ruby.

He was present through every stage, from helping with the children when Juliet was overwhelmed to working alongside her in the bakery. His sense of humour, generosity, and character left an indelible mark. The post, accompanied by a moving gallery of family photographs spanning George's life, including moments from Juliet's wedding, has prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues and friends.

Fellow ITV presenters Ruth Langsford, Zoe Ball, and Fearne Cotton were among those who reached out with heartfelt messages of condolence, offering words of comfort and acknowledging the wonderful man George was. Juliet's tribute underscores the deep, irreplaceable bond between a father and daughter, highlighting how his presence was woven into the fabric of her daily life and family.

Her career, which includes baking for celebrities like Prince Harry and Sir Ian McKellen and creating edible art for The Great British Bake Off, has often been a source of joy, but this loss brings a different kind of sorrow. The story is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing familial connections.

Through her public grief, Juliet Sear invites many to reflect on their own relationships with parents and the everyday moments that become treasured memories. The narrative moves from the initial shock of loss to a celebration of a life fully lived, capturing the universal experience of bereavement while being deeply personal. It also showcases the supportive community within the television industry, where colleagues become a second family.

The use of social media as a platform for both announcing private grief and receiving public solace is a modern dimension of mourning. Ultimately, the piece is about love, legacy, and the enduring impact of a father's devotion





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Juliet Sear This Morning George Sear Death Instagram Tribute Ruth Langsford Zoe Ball Fearne Cotton Family

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