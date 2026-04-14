This Morning Viewers React to Couple Expecting Their 14th Child, As Woman with Rare Allergy Shares Her Story

This Morning viewers were both surprised and captivated by the story of a couple expecting their fourteenth child, while another segment featured a woman with a rare allergy to sunlight. The episode explored both the joys of a large family and the challenges of living with a rare medical condition.

This Morning viewers were taken aback by the remarkable story of Natalie and Oliver Jackson , parents of 13 children, with a 14th on the way. The couple, appearing on the April 14th edition of the ITV show, shared their experiences with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, opening up about their journey to parenthood and the challenges and joys of raising a large family . The interview provided an intimate look into the Jackson's life, from the initial hurdles they faced to the unique circumstances that shaped their family dynamics.

The Jackson's story began with a significant health scare for Oliver. He was diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer in 2004, which led to chemotherapy and, subsequently, a subfertile assessment. The couple initially considered IVF as their only option to start a family. However, a surprising pregnancy test changed their plans and set them on a path they hadn't anticipated. Natalie and Oliver, describing their children as 'miracles', highlighted their sense of blessing and gratitude. They emphasized that they don't view their large family as a burden, but rather as a source of immense joy and good fortune. This perspective resonated with the hosts and viewers alike, offering a heartwarming contrast to the practicalities and financial considerations of their situation.

Further complicating their story was Oliver's vasectomy, undertaken after the birth of their tenth child. However, fate had other plans, and the couple conceived again, leading to their fourth pregnancy since the procedure. This unexpected turn of events sparked a discussion about family planning and the role of contraception. Addressing the practicalities of raising a large family, Natalie acknowledged the financial considerations. She revealed that Oliver's well-paid job is the sole source of income for their family, necessitating careful budgeting and resourcefulness. They receive military accommodation, providing a spacious home for their many children, and six of their eldest children attend a military boarding school, which aids with the expenses.

The couple's story generated a flurry of reactions on social media, with This Morning viewers expressing a range of opinions. Some questioned the practicality and financial implications of having such a large family, especially in light of the child benefit threshold and the 40% tax bracket. Others voiced their surprise and admiration, finding the Jackson's resilience and positive outlook inspiring. The online conversation covered a broad spectrum of viewpoints, from expressions of disbelief to suggestions for family planning. Several viewers reacted to their story, expressing their concerns and pointing out the financial challenges of raising such a big family. Others remarked that their story could lead to a TV series and suggested that the family may be looking for media attention.

The segment on This Morning also featured Sonal Keay, a woman with Chronic Actinic Dermatitis, a rare condition that causes severe allergic reactions to sunlight. Sonal's story, which focused on her struggle to live with the condition, offered a stark contrast to the Jackson's story and highlighted the diverse experiences of individuals appearing on the show. Sonal shared the personal impact of her condition, explaining how it forces her to avoid daylight and spend her time in darkened rooms. She revealed the challenges she faces in everyday life, including the inability to hug her own children. The conversation highlighted the importance of awareness and understanding of rare medical conditions. Her home had to be heavily modified to prevent allergic reactions. Professor Lesley Rhodes, who diagnosed Sonal, provided medical expertise and insights into the condition and its impact on the patient's life. Sonal's story also highlighted the mental and emotional toll of living with a chronic and debilitating condition. Sonal's interview brought to the forefront the importance of understanding and supporting individuals affected by unusual medical circumstances





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This Morning Family Large Family Pregnancy Health Allergy Sunlight Allergy Chronic Actinic Dermatitis Natalie Jackson Oliver Jackson

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