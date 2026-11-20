Thomas Frank replaces Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace, targeting defensive stability and survival. The Eagles sit bottom of the Premier League with the division's worst defensive record, facing a critical challenge to reverse their fortunes.

Thomas Frank has officially taken charge of Crystal Palace for the first time as the club faces a critical survival battle in the Premier League. The Danish manager is set to lead the team against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, stepping into a role that requires immediate intervention after Pierre Sage's brief tenure ended. Crystal Palace currently sits at the bottom of the table, having secured only two wins from their first ten matches this season.

Defensive Fragility Demands Immediate Stabilization

The primary directive for Thomas Frank is to stabilize the team's performance, with defensive solidity identified as the most urgent priority. Crystal Palace boasts the worst defensive record in the Premier League division, conceding an average of 2.4 goals per game. This statistical vulnerability has resulted in four consecutive losses and has left the squad perilously close to the relegation zone, having finished just six points clear of danger last season despite winning the Conference League.

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In his first interview with the club, Thomas Frank explicitly outlined the need to work on defensive principles, attitude, and set-pieces. He emphasized that the team is conceding too many goals, particularly during defensive transitions. The new manager highlighted that improving set-piece execution in both boxes is essential, as these moments have historically been a source of vulnerability for the squad. Restoring energy, belief, and confidence among the players is also central to his initial strategy.

Personnel Adjustments And Tactical Flexibility

Thomas Frank is expected to review the personnel setup, specifically considering whether the current defensive structure using three centre-halves is effective or if a switch to four is necessary. Opponents have repeatedly exploited spaces between defenders, leading to high-quality chances for the opposition. Additionally, midfielder Adam Wharton requires rejuvenation after a poor season, and finding the right partner for him may be key to unlocking his potential. Quinten Timber has shown energy, while Daichi Kamada has been utilized higher up the pitch due to Ismaila Sarr's absence.

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Frank's managerial style is pragmatic and not wedded to a single formation, which offers tactical variety. His most used formation in the Premier League is a 4-3-3, appearing in 59 matches, but he has also heavily utilized a 4-2-3-1 in 35 games. Importantly for Crystal Palace, Frank has employed a 3-5-2 formation in 53 matches, providing a flexible structural option that could address current squad imbalances. His approach at Brentford demonstrated an ability to adapt to different opponents while maintaining competitive standards.

Set-Piece Expertise And European Competitions

A significant aspect of Thomas Frank's tactical identity is his proficiency with set-pieces, a area where Crystal Palace has struggled. During his four top-flight seasons at Brentford, the Bees scored 80 set-piece goals, ranking behind only Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. Frank is reportedly close to adding Bernardo Cueva, his former set-piece coach at Brentford, to his coaching staff, signaling a likely retention of this specialized focus at Selhurst Park.

While the Premier League is the most important competition for Frank, the club is also managing European and cup commitments. Crystal Palace is through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and has taken five points from four Europa League league phase matches, keeping them on course for the knockout rounds. Thomas Frank stated that while aiming high in Europe and the cups is desirable, the Premier League must be prioritized to ensure the team's safety. Balancing these demands without compromising league performance will be a central challenge.

Attacking Deficits And Relegation Battle

Beyond defensive issues, Crystal Palace faces significant problems in attack, having spent the most time trailing in the league this season. The team has taken the lead in only three games, a stark contrast to their previous standards. Eddie Nketiah's penalty against Liverpool, scored in the last kick of the game, prevented a record of four consecutive scoreless matches, highlighting the team's struggle to convert chances. A mentality shift is required as the squad, despite possessing good players, has not responded well to adversity.

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Thomas Frank's return to the top flight comes nine months after his departure from Tottenham, where he recorded seven wins in 26 Premier League games. The challenge at Crystal Palace is more severe, requiring not just improvement but immediate results to avoid relegation. The coming weeks will test Frank's ability to implement his principles quickly while managing the pressure of a club in crisis. The focus remains firmly on securing survival in the Premier League, with every point critical in the fight to stay up.