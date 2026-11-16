Thomas Frank takes over Crystal Palace with club bottom of Premier League after 10 games

Thomas Frank returns to management at Crystal Palace, who sit bottom of the Premier League with seven points from 10 games. The former Brentford and Tottenham boss faces a defensive crisis but is only two points from safety.

Thomas Frank has returned to management as head coach of Crystal Palace, taking over a club that sits bottom of the Premier League after 10 games with just seven points.

The former Brentford and Tottenham boss, who had been out of the game for several months, will now attempt to restore his reputation and save Palace from relegation. When the time is right I will look forward to my return as a manager, ready to embrace the job with great energy and dedication, Frank said in June.

Also read Crystal Palace Target Thomas Frank as Potential Replacement for Pierre Sage

Thomas Frank Crystal Palace Appointment

His appointment comes after a summer in which he released a statement saying there have been conversations and opportunities to return to management, but that he had decided not to rush into the next role. Frank was heavily linked with Palace before the club instead appointed a head coach with no Premier League experience to replace Oliver Glasner. Glasner delivered an FA Cup, a Conference League title and a Community Shield before moving on.

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Palace had one of the best managers they have had, if not forever, silverware coming across the doorstep. Look at what they achieved last season and instead of building on that, they dismantled a team, said a former external observer. Rob Green, the former West Ham and England goalkeeper, told BBC Sport: It is going to be a bit of a shock for Thomas Frank.

He added that Palace are a very well-run club where players are brought in with a lot of thinking and planning to take over the players they sell for profit. They lose players and then have a mad scramble to get players in. They have a team that has been decimated by sales and not replaced by the same quality.

Thomas Frank needs to find something within that team that builds and garners the belief that means that they can compete in the Premier League, because it feels a long way short of that right now. Frank, who was part of BBC Sport's World Cup punditry team during the summer, will be coming into the job refreshed and with renewed energy and enthusiasm following several months out of the game.

Thomas Frank Managerial Return

Spending the past few months away from Premier League pressure has allowed Frank, in his own words, to study, observe and learn from other leaders both within sport and beyond. His positivity and passion will need to rub off on a Palace team who have lost seven times in 10 top-flight matches and have lost their past four league games. Frank places a major emphasis on set-piece organisation, and he will have to hit the ground running at Palace.

They have conceded more goals than anyone else in the Premier League (24) and have scored only 10 themselves. If you want someone to go in and restore some stability and defensive solidity while improving the set-piece element of the team, then Thomas Frank is the perfect man for the job, Times football writer Tom Allnutt told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

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With the Premier League season just 10 games old, Frank certainly has time to turn it around and will have targets in mind when the transfer window opens in January. Allnutt added: We know they have sold so many good players and so far I don't think they have really replaced them adequately.

Palace have undoubtedly been the worst team in the Premier League so far this season, ranking bottom not just in points (seven) but also goal difference (-14) and expected goal difference (-8.1). It is the defence where Frank will have to focus most of his attention. Not only have Palace conceded the most goals (24) but they have also faced the most shots (189) and have the worst expected goals against (xGA) figure in the league (21.9).

Adam Wharton Palace Challenges

Although Hull have taken fewer shots, the Eagles have created really good chances and have perhaps been unlucky not to score a few more goals given the opportunities they have had. Another challenge for Frank is getting midfielder Adam Wharton, who has not played for England since March, back to something like his best form. There is also one significant factor in Frank's favour.

Although Palace may be bottom of the Premier League, they are certainly not cast adrift as they sit just two points from safety. The side propping up the table at this stage have had an average of just three points in the past 10 seasons, but for as bad as they have been, Palace have seven - the most the bottom side have had after 10 games for 24 years.

Frank and Palace feels a good fit, and the new manager will be hoping to prove that correct.