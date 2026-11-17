Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has been charged in the Philippines with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing child sexual abuse or exploitation material and one count of possessing such material. The charges follow the discovery of thousands of images and a prior arrest in Florida on possession of child pornography.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has been charged in the Philippines with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possessing CSAEM.

The charges were announced by authorities in Manila after more than 7,000 child sexual abuse images were found on devices allegedly belonging to Markle earlier this month. Officials said the photos and one video were all of underage males and females of Asian, Latin and European descent, with some as young as ten and 11. Interior and local government secretary Jonvic Remulla described the images as the most deplorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity that I have ever seen.

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He added that Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has been named as a person of interest in the allegations facing her father. Mr Remulla said there were signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well, but added that Mr Markle Jr was not being treated as a suspect at this stage.

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Brother alerts police to images

It was Mr Markle Jr who first alerted police in the Philippines and the FBI to a haul of images he claimed he had found in his father's belongings. The 82-year-old had been living in a Florida care home for dementia patients when FBI agents raided his Los Angeles lock-ups and allegedly discovered a cache of child pornography, following an investigation by the Daily Mail. Markle was arrested on November 6 in Florida for possession of child pornography.

He had rented two storage units in Los Angeles for nearly 20 years, paying £520 per month, though he had not visited them in years. FBI agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse images. The FBI used a special device to convert the negatives into colour digital photographs. Among the evidence, it is claimed, are images of Thomas Sr allegedly abusing a naked pre-pubescent girl.

FBI affidavit details graphic evidence

In a sworn affidavit, an FBI agent said one of the negatives showed an image of an adult man wearing a white button-down shirt and blue jeans sitting on a white surface. The agent added: A nude pre-pubescent girl is sitting on the adult man's lap so that her back is against his left chest. At least three of the images found by authorities allegedly show nude pre-pubescent girls, and two included Markle in the Philippines.

Bill Essayli, the first assistant US attorney, said: Mr Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. Markle has vehemently denied wrongdoing. If convicted, he would face at least 20 years in federal prison. Mexican police have searched a property linked to Markle after a second tranche was reportedly discovered last week.

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Markle's arrest came after the FBI raided storage boxes in Los Angeles units he rented for almost 20 years. Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for several years. Thomas Markle Jnr told authorities he had found the images, having cared for his ailing father. The case continues to develop as authorities in multiple countries investigate.