Thomas Markle referenced his estranged daughter Meghan Markle multiple times during a competency evaluation for his US child porn trial, claiming family trauma.

Thomas Markle invoked the name of his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle, at least seven times during a psychiatric evaluation related to his pending criminal trial in the United States. The 82-year-old man, who faces serious federal charges, allegedly cited family disputes and his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex as sources of significant personal trauma. Court documents reveal that Markle repeatedly reminded the assessing psychologist that Meghan Markle is his daughter, despite having been estranged from her since shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Details of Psychiatric Assessment Process

The psychiatric evaluation was conducted by Dr. Amie Gerodimos, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences at the University of South Florida. The assessment took place on November 12 and resulted in a 16-page report released as part of the ongoing criminal proceedings. During the session, Markle discussed his family dynamics, declining health, and personal circumstances, frequently steering the conversation back to his daughter. Dr. Gerodimos noted that Markle pointed out she might have heard of Meghan, emphasizing the connection repeatedly throughout the interview.

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Markle appeared to struggle with consistency regarding his family structure and memory during the evaluation. At one point, he told the doctor that his sister or his brother could help with information about his therapist, only to immediately apologize and acknowledge that he has no sister. He then reiterated that Meghan Markle is his daughter. This confusion occurred while he was simultaneously claiming to have poor memory, telling the evaluator, "You'll have to forgive me, my memory is gone," and attributing his lack of recall to his advanced age.

When specifically questioned about his medical history, Markle mentioned suffering two strokes over the past decade. He asserted that either his daughter Meghan or his daughter Samantha could provide the exact timelines of these health events. Despite these detailed claims about his medical past, he later stated to the court evaluator that he only had two children, effectively omitting the Duchess of Sussex from his immediate family count by saying, "I only have one daughter and one son." This contradiction was highlighted in the professional notes compiled by the university professor.

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Competency Ruling and Family Disputes

Despite Markle's assertions of cognitive decline and his repeated mentions of his estranged family members, Dr. Gerodimos concluded in her professional opinion that he is malingering. She determined that he is exaggerating his lack of memory and understanding in an attempt to avoid criminal prosecution. The report states that her clinical judgment is based on his behavior and responses during the assessment period. The judge subsequently agreed with the assessment, ruling that Thomas Markle is competent to stand trial for the federal charges against him.

Markle also directed significant anger toward his son, Thomas Markle Jr, whom he accused of trying to "crucify" him. He attempted to blame his son for any "pictures of naked children" found in two Los Angeles lock-ups, declaring that it sounded like his son was trying to set him up. Markle added personal insults to his defense, stating that he always mocked his son for not going past the eighth grade in school and for not accomplishing anything. These comments were recorded in the notes taken during the evaluation by the University of South Florida assistant professor.

Impact of FBI Seizure and Global Investigation

The legal crisis began when Thomas Markle was detained by FBI agents on November 6 after they seized a substantial haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units. He had rented these units for nearly two decades. The items confiscated included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. This seizure triggered a federal investigation into his possession of illegal images, leading to the current charges he faces in the American court system.

Concurrently, Markle is under investigation in the Philippines following a report to local police. The investigation in Cebu City was initiated after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, allegedly found illegal images in his father's belongings. Thomas Markle Jr had previously claimed that these storage lock-ups were rented by his father to store the Duchess of Sussex's belongings. This included her furniture and mementos from her university days, a claim that Markle Sr used to deflect blame during the psychiatric evaluation by suggesting his son was framing him.

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Legal Consequences and Family Reactions

Thomas Markle is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces at least 20 years in federal prison. The gravity of these potential consequences was evident in his demeanor during the evaluation. Dr. Gerodimos observed that when she discussed the allegations of possessing child sex abuse material, his face flushed red. He repeatedly claimed ignorance, stating, "I don't understand about the case at all," "I have no idea," and "I don't know about the charge," while asking why he was there.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moved back to the UK with the Duke of Sussex in August, has publicly expressed her distress regarding the allegations engulfing her father. She stated that she was "deeply distressed" by the accusations. Meghan Markle and her father have been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. The ongoing legal proceedings and the psychological evaluations highlight the continued turbulence within the Markle family, exacerbated by these serious criminal allegations in both the United States and the Philippines.