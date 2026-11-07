Thomas Markle Faces Criminal Charges in Philippines Over Child Exploitation Images

Philippines authorities prepare criminal charges against Thomas Markle Sr following FBI cooperation and discovery of over 7000 illegal images. Details on the investigation, arrests, and legal steps.

Philippines authorities are preparing to file formal criminal charges against Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, following a multinational investigation into allegations of possessing child sexual abuse material. The Duchess of Sussex's father could face charges for possession of alleged Child Exploitative Sexual Material as early as tomorrow, according to reports from ITV. This development follows the arrest of the 82-year-old by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Florida last Friday.

The legal proceedings in Manila are the result of intense collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the United States and the Philippines. The investigation began after Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan's half-brother, contacted the FBI after allegedly discovering illicit material in his father's home in Cebu. Mr. Markle Jr subsequently handed over four boxes of evidence to Filipino police, which contained laptops, hard drives, mobile phones, old videotapes, and books.

Also read Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle arrested over ‘child abuse material’

On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant to search these storage boxes, leading to the seizure of nine mobile phones, three SD cards, five hard drives, a camera, and other non-digital objects. The search uncovered more than 7,000 images allegedly belonging to Thomas Markle Sr. Officials confirmed that the photos and one video depicted under-age males and females of Asian, Latin, and European descent, with some victims as young as ten and eleven years old.

Federal Investigation and Evidence Chain

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla described the discovered images as the most deplorable displays of impunity towards sexual activity he had ever seen. The FBI has been tracking the serial numbers of several mobile phones to prove ownership by Thomas Markle Sr. Filipino prosecutors have been waiting for this verification before lodging a criminal case, ensuring the evidence chain is robust for international legal standards.

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The roots of this investigation trace back to the Daily Mail's discovery of a storage unit in Mexico last week, which prompted an immediate alert to the FBI and started the ball rolling on criminal proceedings in the US. Mexican police raided a unit in Rosarito just one day after the media outlet alerted federal agents. Guardia Nacional officers entered the five-foot by ten-foot vault, which Thomas Markle Sr is said to have stopped paying rent on in 2024.

Arrest in Florida and Legal Consequences

Thomas Markle Sr moved from Mexico to the Philippines in January of last year before relocating to the United States in May following the amputation of his lower leg. He was taken into custody after federal agents raided his Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday morning. A stash of child pornography, including sexually explicit photos of himself allegedly abusing minor girls, was found in two storage units he had rented for nearly two decades in Los Angeles.

Following his arrest, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa, where First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli stated that approximately 78 items were seized, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse images. He was released back to his senior care center with the condition that he be electronically monitored, despite appearing in a wheelchair with visibly trembling hands.

Impact on the Sussex Family

The Duchess of Sussex stated she was deeply distressed by the allegations engulfing her father in the Philippines. She revealed that a letter detailing allegations of child sexual abuse against Mr. Markle was sent to the Metropolitan Police's royal protection team in early 2019. She explained that she has never allowed her father to meet her children, Prince Archie, aged seven, and Princess Lilibet, aged five, to protect them from such harm.

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Meghan has been estranged from her father since she married Prince Harry in May 2018. She moved back to Britain over the summer after six years in the US. As Philippine authorities proceed with the criminal case, the focus remains on the legal accountability of Thomas Markle Sr and the protection of minors, marking a significant chapter in the long-standing public narrative surrounding the Sussex family.