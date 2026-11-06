Thomas Markle Sr Arrested by FBI Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Material

Thomas Markle Sr, father of the Duchess of Sussex, was taken into FBI custody in Florida over alleged illegal images found at properties in Mexico and the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail. Federal agents detained the 82-year-old at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida. The arrest followed the discovery of indecent materials at locations linked to Markle in the Philippines and Mexico in recent weeks.

The Daily Mail reported that the arrest came just days after its reporters alerted US federal authorities to a cache of material found in a storage unit Markle had rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico. Markle has not been convicted of any offence, and all of the allegations against him remain unproven.

Also read FBI Investigating Storage Units Linked to Thomas Markle Sr Amid Child Abuse Probe

Evidence Uncovered in Mexico and the Philippines

Mexican authorities raided a storage unit in Rosarito over the weekend, one day after the Daily Mail contacted the FBI about the find. The unit was one of two storage spaces linked to Markle near his former home.

Separately, police in the Philippines are reported to be very close to bringing formal charges against Markle. Child abuse images were allegedly found at his former home in Cebu last month, and the case there has been running alongside the investigation in the United States.

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Markle, who is wheelchair-bound after having a leg amputated in the Philippines last year, moved to Florida in the spring after years living abroad. Shortly before his arrest, he had relocated to a senior-living home that specializes in dementia care, which costs an estimated $3,900 per month.

Family Reaction and Raid Details

Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, 60, said he had discovered one cache at the home the two men formerly shared in Cebu. He also said he had told the FBI about the location of two storage units at a site in Los Angeles. In remarks to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr said he dreaded what investigators might find, given what had already been found in the Philippines and Mexico.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was deeply distressed by the allegations involving her father in the Philippines. She has not publicly commented on the developments in Mexico since they surfaced last week.

Officers from the Guardia Nacional, who identified themselves as state sex crimes investigators, entered the 5ft by 10ft storage unit just after midnight. The team included forensic computing experts, a crime scene investigator and officials from the Baja state attorney general's office. According to an onlooker, one agent recoiled and used the Spanish phrase Ay cabron, which can mean holy crap or oh, damn, while viewing the material.

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Search Warrant and Seized Evidence in Rosarito

A copy of the search warrant obtained by the Daily Mail shows that a judge authorized investigators to look for evidence consisting of child sexual abuse material. The warrant also referenced the alleged commission of human trafficking in its aggravated form.

Investigators itemized and seized a computer, thumb drives, VHS tapes and a stack of magazines. They then sealed the unit and posted an official seizure notice, according to a source. The Daily Mail said its reporting team had first located the Unit 22 space at Baja Storage, a gated depot about 10 miles south of the US border, while investigating Markle's life in the gated expatriate community of San Antonio del Mar.

Markle's shipping container was locked and marked with Guardia Nacional signs reading Aseguramiento de inmuebles, which translates as seizure of property. The signs indicate that the items inside have been formally taken into custody, and the case now moves forward through the legal process in both countries.