Thomas Markle Sr Arrested in Florida on Child Pornography Charge

Thomas Markle Sr was arrested in Florida on a federal child pornography charge tied to alleged materials found in Mexico and the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Sr, the 82-year-old father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was arrested in Florida on a Friday on a child pornography charge. According to a statement from First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli, the FBI allegedly found materials showing child sexual abuse inside Markle's Los Angeles storage units, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. The arrest follows separate police probes in Mexico and the Philippines, where alleged caches of pornography were linked to Markle in two sex tourism hotspots where he spent much of his retirement.

The case now spans three countries. Markle is alleged to have kept one hoard near his former clifftop home in Rosarito, Mexico, while a second was discovered in Cebu, Philippines, by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, at a former home the two had shared. Markle has not entered a plea to the federal charge.

Also read Thomas Markle Faces Criminal Charges in Philippines Over Child Exploitation Images

How the Alleged Storage Unit Materials Were Discovered

The Daily Mail first uncovered the alleged Rosarito material and alerted the FBI last week. The newspaper reported finding a stash of sexually explicit books, magazines and photos in a Mexican storage unit rented by Markle, including images of Asian females who appear conspicuously young.

Markle rented the Rosarito storage vault starting in 2017. He later abandoned it when he decided to relocate to the Philippines and stopped paying rent on the space in 2024. Those rental details help explain how the material remained in a unit linked to him for years after he left Mexico.

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Following his arrest, Markle was released to live under house arrest at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida. He will also be subject to electronic monitoring, which will likely take the form of a GPS ankle tag fitted to his remaining leg.

Markle Denies Wrongdoing as Investigators Continue

Thomas Markle Sr has vehemently denied wrongdoing since news of the alleged child pornography cache first became public. He told the Daily Mail that he had no storage units in Rosarito, a statement that directly contradicts the newspaper's reporting on the unit it says he rented.

Investigators have not publicly confirmed the full contents of the Cebu cache, and the allegations remain unproven in court. The case will proceed through the federal process in the United States, where the charge against Markle has yet to be tested.

Experts and exploitation victims say the discoveries have shone a spotlight on what has become a dark norm for both travel destinations. Two former child sex slaves in Cebu told the Daily Mail that the island has become a magnet for a certain type of Western men seeking prepubescent girls.

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Rosarito and Cebu Face Renewed Scrutiny Over Child Exploitation

Rosarito, located about an hour from the US border at Tijuana and San Diego, has attracted a large community of American retirees because of its low cost of living. The town is also known as a party destination, where tourists have fueled a sex trade that includes a well-documented flow of trafficked teens and young girls sold for a fraction of US prices.

Mexican Senator Laura Esquivel Torres said last month, as lawmakers passed a law to end child exploitation in tourist areas across the country, that Pedophiles do not come to Mexico by chance. The US State Department's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report flags child sexual exploitation by foreign travelers as a problem across Mexico, especially in cities close to the US border.

Local reporting after Markle moved to Rosarito in 2015 documented a handful of cases in which American tourists and expats were arrested for exploiting minors. In 2021, a Mexican anti-trafficking group described the Rosarito area as high-risk and said it had rescued more than 100 girls from sexual slavery.

There is no indication that Thomas Markle Sr, a retired Hollywood lighting and photography director, took part in any trafficking. Even so, Rosarito launched a crackdown in 2025, just before Markle left the town. An anti-trafficking advocate in Baja told the Daily Mail, speaking anonymously for fear of losing nonprofit funding, that within about three months police began making real arrests and that it had become two or three times riskier to pick up a minor.