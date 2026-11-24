Thomas Markle Sr faces two felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material after FBI agents seized illegal images from storage units he rented in Los Angeles.

Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, has been formally charged by a grand jury in Los Angeles with two counts of possessing child pornography. Court documents confirm the 82-year-old is facing serious criminal allegations that could result in decades of imprisonment if he is convicted.

FBI Seizes Illegal Images From Storage Units

According to the official filing in California, Thomas Markle Sr knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives that contained child pornography. The investigation began on November 6 when FBI agents detained him after seizing a large haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units that he had rented for nearly two decades.

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Initial Report Originated From Philippines

Markle Sr came under federal investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr. The younger Markle allegedly discovered illegal images in his father's belongings while they were staying in Cebu City. Thomas Markle Jr later confirmed to The Sun newspaper that he was the one who tipped off authorities about the existence of the Los Angeles storage facilities.

Bail Revoked After Removal of Monitor

Initially, the octogenarian was released on conditional bail following his arrest. However, he was detained just days later by federal agents after he removed his electronic monitoring tag. This violation of bail conditions led to his immediate return to custody and the continuation of the legal proceedings against him.

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Psychiatric Evaluation Alleges Malingering

During the legal process, a doctor conducted a psychiatric evaluation of Markle Sr to assess his mental competence. The physician concluded in her professional opinion that he was malingering because he was exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges. This assessment suggests the doctor believes he is feigning cognitive decline to avoid criminal prosecution.

Legal Consequences And Current Status

The charges against Thomas Markle Sr carry severe penalties, with the potential for decades in prison depending on the final verdict. As the legal process moves forward, the case continues to draw significant attention due to Markle's relationship with the British royal family and his daughter's high-profile status as a member of the Sussex royal couple.