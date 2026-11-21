Court psychiatric report finds Thomas Markle Sr competent to stand trial despite dementia claims, while his son Thomas Markle Jr condemns him as a coward after exposing child abuse images.

Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been declared mentally competent to stand trial for serious child pornography charges, directly contradicting his legal team's claims of severe dementia. A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation concluded that the 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director is fit to face prosecution, dismissing his alleged memory loss as a strategy to avoid legal consequences.

The judicial decision arrives amidst intense family conflict, with his son Thomas Markle Jr publicly branding his father a "lying, no good coward" following the release of the psychiatric report. Thomas Markle Jr, who originally reported the discovery of illegal images to authorities, stated that the findings validate his long-held suspicion that his father's cognitive decline was fabricated upon the emergence of the criminal allegations.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr Cleared Fit for Trial on Child Abuse Image Charges

Psychiatric Findings Reveal Malingering Claims

Amie Gerodimos, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at the University of South Florida, authored the 15-page report which accused Thomas Markle Sr of malingering, or exaggerating psychological problems for external incentives. Gerodimos determined with a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Markle Sr possesses sufficient ability to understand the nature of the charges against him and the consequences of the proceedings.

Although the report acknowledges that Markle Sr suffers from a neurocognitive disorder, it explicitly states that his repeated claims of not understanding or recalling the allegations are false. The evaluator noted that Markle Sr was able to recall the specific allegations during clinical discussions and used this information to strategize in a manner favorable to his own defense, indicating a clear awareness of his legal situation.

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Markle Sr was arrested by the FBI on Friday, November 6, at a care home in Florida, where he was found in possession of child sex abuse images. He appeared in federal court in Tampa handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit from the Pinellas County Jail. During his initial appearance, Judge Lindsay Griffin expressed doubts about his mental state after observing a lack of recall, which necessitated the detailed psychiatric evaluation now completed.

Family Conflict and Contradictory Health Claims

Thomas Markle Jr provided context for his family's stance, revealing that his sister Samantha had informed him that their father was recovering well physically and mentally from a leg amputation that occurred in May. He stated that Markle Sr was mentally sharp, making jokes and laughing, until the child abuse allegations surfaced, at which point he suddenly claimed to have dementia. This timeline suggests to Thomas Markle Jr that the cognitive issues are a deliberate fabrication rather than a medical reality.

The controversy extends to the personal lives of the Markle family members involved. Thomas Markle Sr had previously told a court evaluator that he only had two children, ignoring his daughter Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess has expressed that she is deeply distressed by the allegations engulfing her father, although she has not yet issued a formal comment regarding the specific developments in the Mexican legal proceedings or the Florida arrest.

Evidence presented includes undated images found in Markle Sr's unit, which show him with his arm wrapped around a fully clothed young Asian female on a bed. Other pictures depict the same individual alone and naked. These specific images form a core part of the prosecution's case, which emanates from charges originally linked to activities in the Philippines where Thomas Markle Jr first discovered the stash of horrific images.

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Legal Strategy and Future Court Proceedings

Despite the damning psychiatric report, Markle Sr's attorney, Mary Claire Wolf, stated that her client is currently not contesting the conclusion of the doctor. However, she indicated that this position might change if the case transfers to California, the jurisdiction from which the charges originated. Wolf mentioned that she reviewed the report with Markle Sr, who reportedly suspects he would want to contest the findings, though she does not personally expect to do so at this stage.

Judge Griffin formally admitted the psychiatric report into evidence, accepting the clinical opinion that Markle Sr is exaggerating deficits in memory to avoid criminal prosecution. The ruling removes a significant procedural hurdle, allowing the judicial process to move forward toward a trial on the serious charges of possessing child pornography, a charge that carries severe legal penalties and further tarnishes the reputation of the royal-adjacent family.