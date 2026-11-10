Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Detention Bid After Ankle Monitor Tampering

Prosecutors seek revocation of bail for Thomas Markle Sr. after he allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor days after arrest for child pornography possession charges.

Prosecutors in the United States have formally requested that a federal judge revoke the pretrial release of Thomas Markle Sr., citing an alleged attempt to tamper with his electronic monitoring device. The 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his custody pending trial following his recent arrest.

Ankle Monitor Violation Details

US Attorney Bill Essayli disclosed that Markle allegedly attempted to cut off the location tracking bracelet late Tuesday night, specifically at 1:45 am. This incident occurred just days after Markle was taken into custody by federal agents on Friday morning. The prosecutor described the move as brazen and indicated that it directly led to the government's motion to detain Markle without bond while he awaits further legal proceedings.

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Arrest Context and Evidence

The current legal troubles stem from an FBI raid on a senior living facility in Lakeland, Florida, where Markle resides. Agents seized approximately 78 items from two storage units he had rented for nearly two decades in the Los Angeles area. These items included slides, film negatives, and books that contain suspected child sexual abuse material, leading to charges of possession of child pornography.

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Federal Response and Custody Issues

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that the agency is investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the removal of the GPS device. The situation became complicated when the adult living facility refused to readmit Markle after the incident. Consequently, he was released into the custody of another daughter who lives in Lakeland, Florida, marking the last known contact law enforcement had with him regarding this specific violation.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Markle did not enter a plea during his initial court hearing after his arrest on Friday. He was originally released on bond that same evening under strict house arrest conditions at his care home. Prosecutors are now seeking to have those conditions revoked due to the alleged tampering with the monitoring equipment. The case continues to develop as authorities establish the full scope of the events that transpired over the past week.